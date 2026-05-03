When we think about travelling, we often think of packed itineraries, exploring new places, and trying new cuisines. But there is a new travel trend emerging where people are now choosing ‘quiet retreats’ over traditional, busy vacations. Instead of rushing from one tourist spot to another with a checklist in hand, more Indians are seeking out ‘hushed’ experiences.

They are trading crowded city tours and loud nightlife for farmstays, mountain silence, and the simple joy of being completely unreachable. In a world that is always ‘on,’ doing absolutely nothing has become the new ultimate luxury.

Escaping the corporate jungle

For many corporate professionals, the urge to escape isn’t just about seeing a new place; it’s about escaping the constant, crushing pressure of city life. The ‘corporate jungle’ isn’t just a metaphor; it is a reality of high-pressure meetings, endless emails, and the physical toll of urban living.

Anushka Routray, Senior Executive at MSL India, decided to swap Mumbai’s chaos for a quiet farmstay run by an elderly retired couple in the Ghats. She shared with FinancialExpress.com that it was everything beyond the high-speed life she was accustomed to.

“I was looking to learn the ways of farming, breathe fresher air, and unwind in the middle of nowhere, with low exposure to crowds,” Routray told The Financial Express. This move toward nature isn’t just about a change in scenery; it’s about a change in the air we breathe and the pace at which we move our bodies. For professionals like Routray, the goal was to find a space that didn’t demand anything from her, allowing her to simply exist without a deadline.

The need to unplug from digital noise

It isn’t just work pressure driving this trend; it’s also the constant, vibrating buzz of technology in our pockets. We live in an age where we are expected to be experts on everything, from the latest viral trend to the newest technological breakthrough. Latika Redkar, Manager and Brand Specialist at Madchatter PR, chose a solo trip to Bhutan specifically to get away from the overwhelming noise of the digital world. She felt that the constant talk around AI and the pressure to stay relevant had reached a tipping point.

“Lately, there’s been a constant noise around AI and the pressure to keep up. Every day there’s something new to learn, something new to adapt to, and an ongoing need to upskill just to stay relevant,” Redkar told the FinancialExpress.com.

She reached a point where she wanted to step away from that chaos. While a regular vacation can often end up being hectic with sightseeing schedules, she consciously chose a quieter experience. “I wanted to be in nature, immerse myself in a different culture, and continue learning, but away from screens and constant notifications,” Redkar told The Financial Express.

Finding wonder in stillness

While many travellers don’t set out specifically for a ‘digital detox,’ the impact of putting the phone away is often the most surprising part of the journey. When you stop looking at a five-inch screen, you start looking at the horizon. Routray found that the change in environment helped her wake up feeling calmer and more enthusiastic. It wasn’t about ‘fixing’ her productivity, but about fixing her sense of wonder.

“The change in environment and the slower routine helped me wake up feeling not just calmer but also more enthusiastic…it was definitely a stress-alleviating experience,” Routray told the FinancialExpress.com. She pointed out that a new environment forces a rare mental shift.

“There’s something about a new environment that forces you out of your head; you start noticing the landscape and not your notifications, which is a rare mental shift,” Routray told the FinancialExpress.com. This stillness allows the brain to move from a state of constant reaction to a state of peaceful observation.

The rise of ‘hushed hobbies’

This shift is backed by big data from the travel industry, proving that ‘quiet’ is the most requested amenity of 2026. According to Santosh Kumar, Regional Manager, South Asia at Booking.com, travel has become deeply intentional. People are no longer travelling to ‘see’ things; they are travelling to ‘feel’ better. He highlights a trend called ‘Hushed Hobbies,’ where travellers build quiet activities like birdwatching, fishing, or simply walking through nature into their trips.

“In 2026, travel is becoming increasingly personalised and intentional with travellers looking to swap the noise and distractions of everyday life for the soothing stillness of nature to restore a sense of calm,” Kumar told The Financial Express.

The data shows that 56% of Indian travellers would take a vacation specifically to feel closer to the natural world. “By slowing down and letting nature take the lead, travellers are redefining recharging, finding clarity not in doing more, but in embracing less,” Kumar told the FinancialExpress.com.

This ‘embracing of less’ is a direct response to the ‘more, more, more’ culture of the modern workplace.

Why silence is the new status symbol

In an era where we are accessible 24/7 via WhatsApp and social media, being unavailable has become a premium experience, perhaps the greatest luxury one can afford. Routray believes we are collectively hitting a point of ‘stimuli fatigue’ where people realise that stillness is necessary to survive the grind.

“At a time when everyone is accessible 24/7, being unavailable is perhaps luxe,” Routray told the FinancialExpress.com.

This isn’t just a trend for older professionals; it is cutting across all age groups. Booking.com data shows that 91% of Millennials and 80% of Gen Z now cite personal wellness as a main reason to travel. Even solo travellers (87%) and business travellers (90%) are prioritising wellness.

“Many colleagues and peers I’ve spoken to have expressed a similar need to seek out peaceful environments or solo trips just to get a breather,” Routray told the FinancialExpress.com.

Bringing the calm back to the office

The true test of a quiet retreat is what happens when the traveller returns to the real world. Does the stress come flooding back, or does the silence stay with them? Redkar found that her trip to Bhutan changed her relationship with stress and notifications permanently. She didn’t just escape her problems; she reset her pace.

“I came back noticeably calmer, with a much healthier relationship with work. It reminded me that there is life beyond your laptop and that not everything requires an immediate response,” Redkar told the FinancialExpress.com. For creative professionals like her, mental clarity is a tool for work. “Decluttering helps me approach new problems without creative blocks. It’s not just about disconnecting, but about reconnecting with new cultures, people, and ways of thinking,” Redkar told the FinancialExpress.com.

A real solution to burnout

For those like Routray, the retreat helped fix a sense of ‘numbness’ that often comes with high-pressure industries. While it may not change the amount of work on a desk, it changes the person sitting at that desk.

“Before the trip, I had been feeling a bit numb, per usual, being in the thick of a high-pressure industry. I returned feeling emotionally fresh,” Routray told FinancialExpress.com. It made the daily grind feel just a little bit less heavy.

As Kumar of Booking.com explains, this shift toward nature-led locations like Rishikesh, Ooty, and Munnar shows that Indians are becoming more thoughtful about their time. “Indian travellers are becoming more thoughtful about how they spend their time away, prioritising trips that allow them to disconnect, recharge and return feeling more balanced,” Kumar told the FinancialExpress.com.

Whether it’s a solo-led flexible trip through Bhutan or a simple weekend at a farmstay, the goal of 2026 travel is clear: to finally catch one’s breath in a world that never stops running.