Founder-Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani, the matriarch of the Ambani name, recently hosted cricketer Sachin Tendulkar at their Jamnagar estate. Preparing for the wedding festivities of his son, Arjun, they ‘blessed’ the couple’s union at the same location where their son, Anant Ambani, tied the knot with Radhika Merchant in an extravagant ceremony.

Welcoming them in Jamnagar, the intimate gathering was hosted by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Sachin Tendulkar, along with his wife and son, attended the affair with the bride-to-be’s family.

Videos of the ceremony are now going viral on social media as Nita Ambani and Sachin Tendulkar shared heartfelt messages for the families. She adorned a stunning regal saree and heirloom diamonds. Exuding opulence and charm, the bride-to-be was also dressed in a minimal silver saree as she cherished every moment of it. Both Sachin and Arjun were spotted in embroidered bandhgalas.

‘You have been family to us’

In her speech, Nita Ambani recalled how Anant and Radhika took their vows at the exact same spot in Jamnagar, two years ago. She said, “Sachin and Anjali, you have always been family to us. Our hearts are so full as we share your happiness today.”

Arjun Tendulkar, who had once studied at the Dhirubhai Ambani School, Nita Ambani recalled, “Arjun, I have seen you grow up from a little boy at our school, and now, standing here, ready to begin the most beautiful partnership of your life.”

Addressing Arjun’s long-time partner, Nita Ambani shared, “Saaniya, you have such a warm and positive energy around you. It’s wonderful getting to know you and seeing you both together.” She then blessed the union as the families engaged in rituals, arti, and sought blessings.

The Tendulkar family performing pooja rituals in the Ambani Jamnagar estate.

Sachin Tendulkar expresses gratitude

India’s ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar replied to the Ambani’s gracious hosting and replied, “Babhi and Mukesh Bhai, I don’t think we could have chosen a better venue and better people to bless the couple,” as they expressed his gratitude.

Looking back at when Arjun introduced Saaniya to the family, he said, “Jab beta kisi ladki ko ghar leke aata hai, introduce krne ke liye, then you know beta bada ho gaya hai [When you son brings a girl home to introduce her to the family, you have know he has grown up.]”

“They look madly in love with each other. Arjun, I have to say, I’m extremely proud of you for having found someone so special who loves you as much as you love her,” he added.

This holy ceremony comes after Sachin Tendulkar started the festivities by extending a personal invitation to PM Modi for Arjun’s wedding. As photos and speculations went viral on social media, the Internet could not keep calm for another celebrity wedding coming their way.