The world of social media has changed a lot. A few years ago, making videos was just a hobby, but today, it is a massive business. Female creators are leading this change. They are not just making videos; they are running big companies and earning crores of rupees. By using YouTube and Instagram, these women have become household names. Here is a look at the richest female content creators in India and how they built their wealth.

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1. Nisha Madhulika

Image Source: YouTube

Nisha Madhulika is the most successful female content creator on this list. In 2011, she started her YouTube channel at the age of 52. While many people her age were retiring, she decided to share her love for vegetarian cooking with the world. Her videos are very simple. She doesn’t use fancy gadgets or loud music. Instead, she teaches recipes like a kind mother or grandmother.

This simple style helped her gain over 15.1 million subscribers. Because so many people watch her videos every day to learn cooking, her earnings are very high. According to Siasat.com, her net worth is Rs 43 crore. Nisha’s primary income comes from YouTube AdSense, as her evergreen recipes get millions of views every single month. Unlike many other creators, she has built this empire without a massive team, focusing on “Ghar Ka Khana” (home-cooked food), which resonates with families across India.

2. Komal Pandey

Image Source: Instagram

Komal Pandey has changed how Indians look at fashion. She worked for PopXO, before foraying into content creation. Today, she is known for her “bold and artistic” fashion videos. Komal does not just show clothes; she creates “looks” that feel like art. Her videos have high production quality, and she works with many luxury brands.

Per Siasat.com, Komal has a net worth of over Rs 30 crore. She has turned her sense of style into a very profitable career through premium brand collaborations. High-end brands pay her significant amounts for her cinematic fashion reels. She has effectively turned her name into a luxury brand itself, proving that fashion curation is a multi-crore business.

3. Kusha Kapila

Image Source: Instagram

Kusha Kapila is famous for her funny characters. She is great at mimicking people, especially the “rich aunties” of South Delhi. Her funny videos made her a star on Instagram and YouTube very quickly. Kusha did not stop at social media. She moved into acting and has appeared in many Netflix shows and Bollywood movies. She also hosts big shows and walks the red carpet at international events.

Her net worth is estimated to be Rs 20 crore, according to Siasat.com. Kusha earns not just from social media advertisements but also from acting fees for movies like Sukhee and Thank You For Coming. She also runs her own production ventures, making her a true entrepreneur in the entertainment space.

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4. Prajakta Koli

Image Source: Instagram

Prajakta Koli started her channel “MostlySane” in 2015. At that time, she was a radio intern. She started making funny videos about her parents, friends, and daily struggles. People loved her because she felt like a normal “girl next door.” Prajakta is now a global star. She has worked with the United Nations and starred in the famous Netflix series Mismatched.

She even acted in a big Bollywood movie called Jugjugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. With 7.2 million subscribers and many acting projects, her net worth is Rs 16 crore, as per Siasat.com. Prajakta’s earnings are diversified across YouTube revenue, acting contracts, and global brand endorsements. She recently transitioned into a new phase of her life, having married in 2025, while continuing to grow her digital and film career.

5. Anisha Dixit

Image Source: Instagram

Anisha Dixit, popularly known as “Rickshawali,” was one of the first female creators in India to talk about daily life issues in a funny way. She often talks about relationships and social problems that young people face. Her fans love her because she is very energetic and honest. She calls her fans “Rickshawali family.”

This strong connection with her audience makes her very attractive to brands. According to Siasat.com, she has built a net worth between Rs 15 and 20 crore. Anisha makes her money through sponsored content and engaging digital campaigns. She has stayed relevant by being one of the most honest voices on the platform, proving that longevity in the creator economy comes from trust and authenticity.