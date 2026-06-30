Japan’s four-time winner, Naomi Osaka‘s outfits have wowed the tennis crowds for some time now. And recently, Osaka turned heads by arriving in a full-length kimono at the All England Club, all while complying with Wimbledon’s strict dress code rules.

The 28-year-old was previously seen dazzling in a glittering tennis dress in gold at the French Open. Resembling the ‘Eiffel Tower at night’, she wore a spectacular jellyfish-inspired outfit at the Australian Open in January – earlier this year.

Inspired by Lucy Liu’s ‘Kill Bill’, Osaka played it cool while honouring her Japanese roots. “From my end, I thought that was really fun just because I didn’t think anyone expected that,” Osaka said, as per a BBC report.

Mixing sports with fashion – A closer look at Osaka’s kimono

It is not uncommon for athletes to bring a hint of fashion to their game. From Saina Nehwal‘s painted nails during her badminton games to others blinging it up on the turf, the flashy diamonds and fashion trends never really left the game.

Osaka’s ensemble was custom-made by the Tokyo-based designer Hana Yagi. Speaking to British Vogue, Osaka said, “I like to use fashion as a medium for storytelling…Every walk-out is an opportunity to bring people into my creative world.”

A closer look at Naomi Osaka’s Kill Bill-inspired Wimbledon ensemble. (Image: Instagram)

The report also revealed that the kimono was made from seven different textiles. Upcycled from vintage kimonos, it made a traditional Japanese wedding dress, called Shiromuku. She styled it with minimal jewellery, braces, and a diamond-pearl necklace with white Nike sneakers.

Naomi Osaka is her ✨ pic.twitter.com/UTJzt8ohU1 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 29, 2026

Yagi also incorporated the famous cherry blossoms onto her attire, which featured a traditional neckline. “I wouldn’t say it eases my nerves to wear these outfits because a little part of my mind wants to do well so I can continue wearing them,” said Osaka, The BBC quoted Osaka as saying. She had reinvented her position as the world’s top 20 after giving birth in 2023.o

Not only did she turn heads with this viral Wimbledon white moment, but Osaka sealed the match in history after defeating her opponent, French player Elsa Jacquemot, with a 6-1, 7-5 victory. The spectacle was an ode to her Japanese and Haitian roots, culture, and heritage.

Osaka’s match-day outfits from the past. (Image: X)

In fact, the Nike dress she played in was also laden with subtle simplicity. It had pleats which bordered the skirt and meticulous floral appliqués near the quad.

“I got asked if I only have one, because it’s all white, and what happens if I stain it. She was like, ‘If you stain it, do you have to, like, dye it after that?’ Some people were like, ‘Is it against the rules if you dye it, and then is that considered not wearing all white?’,” read some of the more bizarre questions.