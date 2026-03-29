Some celebrities buy homes. Lady Gaga built a world. The pop icon’s full-time residence in Malibu, California – a sprawling Mediterranean estate she has nicknamed the “Gypsy Palace” – is as dramatic and layered as the woman who lives in it.

Perched across from Zuma Beach on a nearly six-acre lot, the property is equal parts creative sanctuary and architectural statement. And it has a story that goes well beyond the price tag.

The property – and the name

According to Architectural Digest, Lady Gaga purchased the Malibu estate in 2014 for $22.5 million. The home spans 10,270 square feet, was designed by architect Steve Giannetti in a timeless Mediterranean style, and sits on nearly six acres directly across from Zuma Beach – offering unobstructed ocean views throughout.

As per Architectural Digest, the nickname came directly from Gaga herself. In a 2018 interview with Vogue, she said: “This is my sanctuary. My oasis of peace. I call it my ‘gypsy palace.'” It is a name that has stuck – and one that captures the home’s spirit better than any address could.

What is inside

The scale of the property is hard to overstate. According to Architectural Digest, the main house features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a grand double staircase, and an open floor plan flooded with natural light.

The amenities read like a checklist of everything a global superstar could need – an 800-bottle wine cellar, a two-lane vintage bowling alley, a home theatre, a saltwater pool, a bocce ball court, and horse stables.

As per reports, the home also features a secret “bat cave” passageway – a detail that feels entirely on-brand for an artist who has built a career on spectacle. The interiors were designed by Madeline Stuart, with a spacious kitchen featuring a centre island and French doors opening to the outside – a space fans will recognise from her Netflix documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two.

The wardrobe rooms

Despite its 10,000-plus square feet of living space, the Gypsy Palace has only three functional bedrooms. As per Architectural Digest, several rooms were converted entirely into dressing and storage spaces for Gaga’s wardrobe – which includes custom designs by Alexander McQueen and Gianni Versace, with an entire room dedicated solely to her leather, feather, and black garments.

It is a practical decision that says everything about how Gaga lives – They are not a side note to her life, they are central to it.

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Where history was made

Beyond its physical grandeur, the Gypsy Palace has been the setting for some significant moments. According to AD, Gaga has described it as the place where she writes music, entertains loved ones, and displays her Oscar and Grammy awards.

It was also the setting for her first real meeting with Bradley Cooper, during which he offered her the lead role of Ally Maine in A Star Is Born – a conversation that changed the course of her career.

As per property estimates from 2025, the Malibu estate is now valued somewhere between $25 and $30 million – a growth of up to $8.5 million over eleven years, comfortably outpacing the broader Malibu market. For a home that Gaga calls her oasis, it has turned out to be a sound investment too.