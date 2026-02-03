Hrithik Roshan, often referred to as Bollywood’s Greek God due to his sculpted physique and impeccable looks, recently offered a glimpse into his simple but unusual post-workout thali. Comprising of jowar roti, bhindi, beetroot, baingan, papdi, lauki, and egg white, Hrithik took to Instagram to share this eclectic plate with his fans. While followers of Indian meals would call it lip-smacking, it stands apart from the usual post-fitness foods like protein shakes, bananas, avocados and nuts.

Is Hrithik’s post-workout meal healthy?

In a departure from the normal protein shake or a smoothie full of supplements, Hrithik went completely natural with a meal that has a mix of good quality protein, complex carbs, healthy fats, fibre and several micronutrients. While supplements may be high on nutrients, natural and whole foods are better as they are a storehouse of fibre, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Hrithik’s plate has a variety of vegetables with a different set of nutrients, which not only makes sure the body is sufficiently hydrated but also gets fibre, minerals, and phytonutrients, which one cannot get from isolated supplements. In general, eating whole foods can help you feel fuller longer and support a healthier digestive system, dietitians told Financial Express.com

What is a perfect post-workout meal made of

Daily exercise is recommended for a healthy body and mind. However, it’s important to replenish the lost nutrients soon after workout. A study published in Nutrition Reviews explains how during exercise, your muscles use glycogen, the body’s preferred fuel source. Muscle is also broken down or damaged during exercise. This means the body needs to fill the missing nutrients with a diet rich in complex carbs, protein, and healthy fats.

Does Hrithik’s workout meal fit the bill?

Dietitians give thumbs up to Hrithik’s post-exercise meal as it’s a smart mix of high-quality protein, complex carbohydrates, fibre, micronutrients, and antioxidants.

“From a clinical nutrition point of view, after a workout, the main goals of eating are to restore energy, fix muscle damage, and lower inflammation. Hrithik’s meal ticks several of these boxes,” says Dr Subhasish Mazumder, Senior Director – Gastroenterology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali.

Breaking down the nutrients of this thali, Mazumder explains: “Jowar gives complex carbs and fibre, vegetables add micronutrients and antioxidants, dal provides plant-based protein, and egg whites supply high-quality, easily digestible protein.

There is another purpose that this meal serves, and that is inflammation control, which the diet does very well, courtesy of the wide variety of vegetables in it.

“Post-exercise, the body needs nutrients for muscle repair, glycogen replenishment, and inflammation control. The inclusion of multiple vegetables like bhindi, beetroot, baingan, papdi, and lauki adds vitamins, minerals (potassium, magnesium), and polyphenols, which help reduce oxidative stress from intense training. Unlike ultra-processed recovery foods, this whole-food meal also supports gut health and long-term metabolic health,” says Deeksha Sehwag, Senior Dietician, Fortis Hospital, Manesar.

Is there enough protein on Hrithik’s plate?

Experts say the amount of protein needed depends on weight, intensity of the training, and fitness goals. As far as Hrithik’s diet is concerned, it is high in good quality protein, even better than protein shakes that people usually opt for post exercise.

“Egg whites have a lot of leucine, which is an important amino acid that helps muscles heal. When eaten with dal, this meal offers a variety of amino acids. Dietitians say that even though top athletes might need more protein, muscle recovery doesn’t just come from protein shakes. For many people, especially those who are working out for health rather than competing, eating protein from whole foods can be enough as long as they eat the right amounts,” says Dr Mazumder.

“If Hrithik is consuming, for example, 5–6 egg whites and a bowl of dal, this would reasonably meet post-training protein needs. However, for elite athletes or very intense resistance sessions, slightly higher protein may be beneficial. The combination of animal and plant protein also improves the overall amino acid profile,” says the Fortis dietitian.

Is having jowar roti a good idea after exercise?

Carbohydrate quality also matters when it comes to muscle recovery post workouts. Carbs help restore the energy stored in muscles after you exercise and the good thing is that jowar is a grain that doesn’t cause a quick rise in blood sugar, gives energy slowly and helps the body recover steadily without sudden spikes in sugar levels, says Dr Mazumder.

In addition to it, beetroot contains natural nitrates that can help improve blood flow, and vegetables such as lauki and bhindi support hydration and digestion. Doctors say that for most people who exercise for fun, the type of carbohydrates they eat is more important than how fast they eat them.

“While simple carbs can be useful immediately after extremely long or exhaustive sessions, complex carbs like jowar are excellent for steady recovery, insulin sensitivity, and long-term body composition, especially for those training regularly,” says Sehwag.

Whole food meals vs protein shakes

Now coming to the question of whether to have whole foods or protein shakes for quick recovery, dietitians feel it’s always better to have a balanced Indian meal than protein shakes as it is any day more effective.

“Protein shakes are easy to use, but they aren’t automatically better than other options. Dietitians say that meals made from whole foods give more nutrients like fibre, minerals, and phytonutrients, which you don’t get from isolated supplements. Eating whole foods can help you feel fuller longer and support a healthier digestive system. For someone like Hrithik, who probably eats several meals throughout the day, a balanced Indian meal can work just as well as a protein shake,” says Dr Mazumder.

Agrees Sehwag, who says, when planned well, a whole-food Indian meal can be just as effective, and often superior, to protein shakes.

Reason is that protein shakes are convenient and quickly absorbed, which is useful when time is limited; however, whole foods provide additional nutrients like fibre, phytonutrients, minerals, and healthy carbohydrates, which shakes often lack.

“This type of meal also promotes satiety, better digestion, micronutrient sufficiency, and sustainable eating habits. For most people, shakes should be a convenience tool—not a replacement for real meals,” says the dietitian.

Timing and portion size matter

Doctors recommend eating a meal within one to two hours of finishing your workout. The mix Hrithik picked feels light but still has a lot of nutrients, which helps with digestion and getting back to feeling good.

“Portion size is crucial. Too little might slow down recovery, but using too much could lead to discomfort. The main thing is making sure what you eat matches what your body needs during training,” says Dr Mazumder.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. While the author has incorporated expert medical guidance while producing the story and ensured full authentic information is provided to the reader, you should always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition or treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.