Some cities are museums. Others are living canvases where history, rebellion, memory and imagination spill into the streets. For travellers chasing culture, the usual suspects like Paris, London or Rome often dominate the dream map. But the global art compass is quietly shifting. A new study for 2026 suggests that the world’s most vibrant cultural experience may lie not in Europe’s grand halls, but in a city where ancient civilisations, bold murals and cutting-edge creativity collide.

If your idea of travel is less about ticking landmarks and more about stepping into a place that breathes art at every corner, there is a new capital of culture ready to claim your attention. In late 2025, Tourlane released its ranking of the world’s top cultural capitals for 2026. To find the winner, the team looked at a list of 50 cities known for their arts communities and museums. They averaged the data per one million visitors to make sure they were comparing cities fairly, regardless of their size. After looking at all the numbers, the study named Mexico City the most culturally rich destination in the world.

Why Mexico City took the top spot

Travel + Leisure described the city as a “must-visit” for 2026 because of how it balances world-class institutions with a very active modern art scene. Citing Tourlane’s research, they revealed that the city has 44 art museums, 110 galleries, 19 history museums and 14 science museums. This variety ensures there is something for pretty much every type of traveler.

The Palacio de Bellas Artes, where large murals by Diego Rivera tell the story of modern Mexico and Casa Azul, the former home of Frida Kahlo are specifically recommended. For those interested in more modern work, they must visit the Museo Soumaya, which holds pieces by masters like Rodin and Dalí, as well as MUAC and Museo Tamayo for contemporary and experimental art.

However, the one place that is an absolute must-visit is the Museo Nacional de Antropología. It is the city’s most-visited museum and holds an incredible collection of pre-Columbian artifacts from the Maya and Aztec cultures. As a helpful tip, the study also found that the city offers free museum access on the last Wednesday of every month from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Other high-ranking cultural hubs

Coming in second place on the list is London. London has 72 art museums, 591 galleries, and 73 history museums. The British Museum was noted as the city’s most popular spot, drawing over four million people a year to see iconic works like Hokusai’s The Great Wave off Kanagawa. The National Gallery was also praised for housing originals like Van Gogh’s Sunflowers.

Other cities that made the top 10 include:

Basel, Switzerland Dublin, Ireland Edinburgh, Scotland Cape Town, South Africa Berlin, Germany Seoul, South Korea Warsaw, Poland Paris, France

While several U.S. cities made the top 50, New York City was the highest-ranked American spot, coming in at number 29.