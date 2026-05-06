The Met Gala is often referred to as fashion’s big night out, where the entire world has its eyes stuck to a single red carpet. As A-list celebrities and tech billionaires walked the prestigious carpet, others watched from the sidelines. But with their extravagant outfits, some stood out with what lay on their wrist – a multi-million dollar timepiece.

Watches have had a growing influence on billionaires. In fact, as per a recent Knight Frank report, the WatchCharts reported an overall climb of 2.3% in the first quarter of 2026 alone and 5.1% in 2025.

Here’s a look at some of the most expensive timepieces spotted at the 2026 Met Gala in Manhattan.

Most expensive luxury watches at the 2026 Met Gala

Jay Z’s Patek Philippe

Jay Z or Shawn Knowles Carter was wearing one of the expensive timepieces for his Met Gala 2026 look. Sporting a classic tuxedo from French couturier Louis Vuitton, his Patek Philippe Grand Complications Grandmaster Chime stole the show. His late entry with wife Beyonce and daughter Blue Ivy Carter went viral, while the ultra-rare timepiece could not stop creating a buzz.

Jay Z’s Patek Philippe Grand Complications Grandmaster Chime

Reportedly worth $6 million, as per Wristcheck, the watch is not diamond-studded but a true work of art. It has over 214 components, 20 complications, and 1366 parts. And, not surprisingly for the billionaire, this is only one of the watches from Jay Z‘s $10.5 million watch collection, as per Complex.

Dwayne Johson

Dwayne Johnson, or ‘The Rock,’ stunned the Met Gala red carpet in a dress watch like no other. With nearly 700 diamonds on his wrist, he flaunted the mega luxurious Jacob & Co. Billionaire III, reportedly priced at more than $3 million.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Jacob & Co. Billionaire III

Set in white gold, only 18 such pieces of this Billionaire watch exist. Ultra-exclusive and ultra-rare, this watch is a testament to watchmaking; it also has emerald-cut gems, made of white gold with 57 baguette-cut diamonds.

Russsell Wilson

Wearing a timepiece reportedly worth $1.5 million, the American football celebrity quarterback was spotted with his wife Ciara, who channelled major Egyptian energy at the 2026 Met Gala. Wearing a custom Brandon Blackwood, it fit the theme ‘Costume Art’ with ease.

Russell Wilson’s Jacob & Co Astronomia Tourbillon Baguette Meteorite

But the watch that stood out was the Jacob & Co Astronomia Tourbillon Baguette Meteorite White Diamonds in rose gold. Made with over 300 components, the watch features an acute choreography of celestial bodies: the Sun, the Moon, and the Earth.

Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg was once famously spotted admiring Anant Ambani’s watch at his pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar in 2024. He was once quoted as saying, “Now that’s a watch,” to India’s billionaire heir, and he flaunted a $572,000 wristwatch at the 2026 Met Gala.

Mark Zuckerberg’s George Daniels Anniversary Number 24 in Yellow Gold

The Meta CEO wore the George Daniels Anniversary Number 24 in Yellow Gold with a sharp suit and bowtie. With one version up for bid at Sotheby’s for as high as $800,000, it is made in 14k Yellow Gold and was one of 35 in the entire world.

Irina Shayk

One cannot mention the Met Gala and watches without noting Russian Supermodel Irina Shayk’s ‘ticking’ fashion moment on the red carpet. Wearing an Alexander Wang, she had over four watches around her arms, neck, and chest.

Russian supermodel Irina Shayk’s entire outfit was watches.

Made of custom Jacob&Co bra watch, it is reportedly worth $200,000 with a skeletal dial in a gem cluster sitting right in the middle of her chest. Shayk also wore two watches as chokers, valued as high as over $100,000 a piece. The bangle watches that sat on her arms were reportedly worth $200,000 together, one of which was identified as a Hublot Big Bang Diamond Bezel watch.