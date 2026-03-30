The Miss World pageant is officially heading to Vietnam for its big 75th-anniversary celebration. The pageant’s head, Julia Morley, confirmed the news on March 29 during the Miss World Vietnam finale. This is a major milestone for the organisation, which has been crowning winners since its start in 1951.

Miss World 2026: Date and city

If you are planning to follow the journey, the timeline is now set. As per details shared by the Miss World Organisation, the month-long event will begin on August 9, 2026. Contestants from around the globe will first gather in the capital city of Hanoi for the opening rounds and cultural tours.

The grand finale will then move south to Ho Chi Minh City on September 5, 2026. While the exact broadcast time for Indian viewers (IST) hasn’t been locked in yet, details are to be released about a month before the show.

India’s representative: Nikita Porwal

India’s hopes for a seventh crown rest on Nikita Porwal, who won the Femina Miss India World 2024 title. Nikita recently shared her excitement on Instagram, telling her fans that representing India on such a historic 75th-anniversary stage feels “surreal.”

The actress from Ujjain will be competing against women from approximately 130 different countries. She is already preparing for the ‘Beauty With a Purpose’ round, which remains the most important part of the competition.

ALSO READ Goa like never before: Gen Z travel guide to hidden beaches and unique experiences

A special anniversary celebration

As this is the diamond jubilee, the organisers are planning a massive production. Julia Morley mentioned during the announcement that Vietnam was chosen because of its ‘extraordinary sense of hospitality.’

The reigning Miss World, Opal Suchata Chuangsri from Thailand, will be in Vietnam to crown her successor. According to The Indian Express, Suchata is particularly happy about the location because her roommate during her own competition was Miss World Vietnam, making this final trip as queen feel very personal.

What happens next?

Over the next several months, nations across the world will finish their local pageants to fill the remaining slots. For Nikita and her fellow contestants, the focus now turns to fitness, public speaking, and their charity work. With Vietnam’s stunning scenery as the backdrop, the 2026 edition is set to be one of the most-watched beauty events in recent history.