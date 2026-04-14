Rory McIlroy 2026 Masters: Rory McIlroy, the Northern Irish golfing superstar and former World No. 1, has spent over 100 weeks at the top of the Official World Golf Ranking. A highly successful investor, he is also a brand ambassador and investor in Whoop, the fitness technology company whose valuation soared past $10 billion in 2026.

Following his historic victory at the 2026 Masters, where he became the first player since Tiger Woods in 2001-02 to win back-to-back green jackets, entrepreneur and investor Joe Pompliano shared fascinating insights into McIlroy’s strict training and recovery routine, based on data from his Whoop device.

With a net worth estimated at around $250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, the 36-year-old added yet another chapter to his legendary career by claiming the 90th Masters title, joining an elite group of just four players (alongside Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo, and Tiger Woods) to win consecutive Masters titles.

Inside McIlroy’s Demanding Tournament Routine

Whoop data from Masters week revealed the immense physical demands of competing at Augusta National. According to Mcllroy’s vitals measured during his Masters journey, he clocked over 91,000 steps across the four-day tournament, including more than 24,000 steps on Sunday alone, far exceeding a typical 10,000-step daily goal. His heart rate told the story of the final hole’s intense pressure: It spiked to 135 BPM during his tee shot on the 18th, dropped to 121 BPM on his approach shot, then fell further to 105 BPM during his winning putt, and then surged to 150 BPM in the emotional celebration that followed.

His resting heart rate remained impressively low throughout the week, hovering between 47-49 BPM.

How McIlroy Optimizes Sleep, Recovery, and Longevity

McIlroy credits his longevity-focused approach for sustaining a high-level career. During the PGA Tour season, he follows a disciplined daily regimen:

No caffeine after 2 PM

Last meal at least 2 hours before bedtime

Supplements like magnesium and L-theanine to enhance sleep quality

Joe Pompliano’s post for Rory McIlroy’s wearable measurements

A 2022 study published in the National Library of Medicine found that magnesium and L-theanine, individually and together, improve sleep by regulating brain activity. Magnesium helps reduce excitability and supports the calming GABA neurotransmitter, while L-theanine promotes alpha brain waves that boost serotonin and melatonin production. However, this should not be taken as medical advice.

Beyond supplements, McIlroy prioritises sleeping in a cool room, wearing blue-light-blocking glasses in the evening, and taking sauna sessions or Epsom salt baths whenever possible.

A Consistent Pre-Round Ritual

McIlroy also maintains a fixed three-hour pre-tournament routine. Upon arriving at the course, he warms up in the gym, eats breakfast, hits balls on the driving range, and finishes with time on the putting green. The golfer believes this focus on sleep, nutrition, recovery, and longevity will allow him to compete at the highest level for another 10 years.

Disclaimer: The information has not been independently verified by Financial Express Lifestyle Desk. The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. You should always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition or treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it.