With Michael hitting theatres, everyone is talking about the King of Pop again. The film, starring Michael Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson, gives us a glimpse of the private life of the legend. This has made many people wonder: what actually happened to the famous places where he lived?

When a superstar passes away, their house often becomes more than just a property. Sometimes it becomes a museum, and other times it becomes the centre of a big legal fight. From Michael Jackson’s dream ranch to Matthew Perry’s cosy beach house, here is what happened to these famous homes.

Michael Jackson: The Neverland Ranch

Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch in California was famous for having its own train, zoo, and amusement park. After he died in 2009, the massive property sat empty for a long time.

According to The Guardian, the estate was originally put up for sale for $100 million. But because it was so expensive and had a complicated history, the price kept dropping. In late 2020, a businessman named Ron Burkle bought the ranch for about $22 million. Today, it is called Sycamore Valley Ranch. Most of the zoo animals and rides are gone, and it is now a quiet, private property.

Matthew Perry: The Modern Beach House

Fans around the world were heartbroken when Friends star Matthew Perry died in October 2023 at his home in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles. The house was a beautiful, modern spot with a view of the ocean.

In late 2024, about a year after his death, the home was sold for $8.55 million. The Independent reports that the new owner is Anita Verma-Lallian, a real estate developer. She told her followers on social media that she is a big fan of the show. She even kept the famous Batman logo at the bottom of the pool to honour Matthew’s love for the character.

Marilyn Monroe: The Battle for the Bungalow

Marilyn Monroe only lived in her Brentwood home for six months before she passed away in 1962. For decades, the house was owned by different people. But in 2023, the current owners wanted to tear it down to build something new.

Fans were upset and fought to save it. In June 2024, the Los Angeles City Council named the house a ‘Historic-Cultural Monument,’ which means it cannot be destroyed. However, according to the Pacific Legal Foundation, the owners are still fighting the city in court in 2026. They argue that they should be allowed to do what they want with their own property. For now, the house is still standing.

Prince: Paisley Park

When the singer Prince died in 2016, he didn’t just leave behind a house; he left behind a massive recording studio called Paisley Park in Minnesota. Prince always wanted his fans to see where he made his music.

Instead of selling it to a private buyer, his family turned it into a museum. According to People.com, thousands of people visit every year to see his purple pianos, his colourful outfits, and the rooms where he wrote his biggest hits. It has become a place where his music lives on forever.

Elvis Presley: The Famous Graceland

Graceland is perhaps the most famous celebrity home in the world. After Elvis died in 1977, the house was costing a lot of money to keep up. His ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, decided to open it to the public in 1982 so fans could visit.

Today, the estate is owned by Elvis’s granddaughter, Riley Keough. In 2024, a woman named Lisa Jeanine Findley tried to take the property through a fake legal scheme. The Guardian reported that she eventually pleaded guilty to mail fraud after a judge blocked the sale. Today, Graceland is worth hundreds of millions of dollars and remains one of the most visited homes in the United States.