Bryan Johnson Paris Fashion Week: Longevity influencer and immortality advocate Bryan Johnson announced his presence at the Paris Fashion Week earlier this month, but it only left the Internet with one question: ‘Why?’ In a lengthy post earlier today, March 6, the influencer finally answered that he walked the ramp to become a ‘meme for immortality’.

As the Paris Fashion Week opened its doors on Wednesday, March 4, the longevity influencer walked for Matieres Fecales, which directly translates to ‘Faecal Matter’. “The collection was about power,” read Johnson’s post on Instagram as he explained the collection tried to display who held the power and who would dominate in the future.

Bryan Johsnon at PFW 2026

In his post, Johnson explained, “Something significant is happening. By the time something appears on a runway in Paris, it usually means the concept has already crossed a threshold,” referring to the longevity dialogue that is on its way to becoming a cultural phenomenon through fashion.

Johnson also reflected on the broader themes behind the presentation, linking them to ideas of time, wealth, and power. In his Instagram post, he said the show explored “symbols of past, current, and future powers,” referencing imagery such as being “blinded by money, blood on hands, handcuffed by pearls, drinking blood, extreme body modification, Wall Street suits, and gagging on jewellery.” The visuals, he suggested, were meant to examine how power is displayed, controlled, and interpreted in different eras.

In his Paris Fashion Week look, Johnson wore a minimal grey pullover, which enunciated his body, walked in an ethereal gait, and paired it with flared grey trousers. There were no accessories or elements that flashed, as a wearable made a subtle appearance on his arm, under the pullover. Reacting to his appearance on the ramp, he wrote, “As a meme, I represent the Immortals.”

Immortals was actually the last section of Matieres Fecales show, surrounding a ‘new kind of power, more than just money or status, but access to tools that can extend human life.’

Bryan Jonson’s tryst with immortality

For the past five years, the tech entrepreneur and venture capitalist was nowhere near being a longevity advocate. Navigating through a high-stress and unhealthy lifestyle, he even looked like an entirely different person. But since then, he has been ‘running a public experiment’ on his body, as a means to prove a point and to eventually achieve immortality.

Known for his over-the-top ways to look a certain way, he has managed to spend millions on procedures that no average human would try, willingly. “For a long time, power was defined mostly by wealth, status, or political position. Now a new axis is emerging: control over biology. The ability to measure, modify, and extend the human body. Longevity science and health optimisation are starting to become symbols of that shift,” Johnson explained in his post.

Associating this motivation with fashion, Johnson has integrated an entirely different community which functions on fundamentally separate principles. “The show created a bridge between those worlds,” he remarks.