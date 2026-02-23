Vijay Deverakonda has become one of the most successful actors in South Indian film industry and his financial prowess in 2026 shows just how tall that success has grown. The actor recently generated buzz following his official wedding announcement to actress Rashmika Mandanna.

The couple on Sunday (Feb 22) confirmed their relationship and upcoming marriage in a joint social media post, affectionately naming the event “The Wedding of VIROSH” after a nickname created by their fans.

According to reports from Times of India, his net worth is estimated to be between $9 million and $10 million (approximately Rs 75 crore to Rs 85 crore). He has built his wealth through his acting career and brand endorsements. The following luxury assets are a result of his hard work and perseverance.

The Hyderabad mansion in Jubilee Hills

The most significant of his assets is his luxury home located in the elite Jubilee Hills neighborhood of Hyderabad. He purchased this property for an estimated Rs 15 crore. The house is a multi-story mansion built in a modern architectural style complemented by large glass panels and open balconies.

The interior of the mansion follows a simple aesthetic, dominated by shades of white and grey. It includes a spacious living area, a home gym, and a private workspace. According to his social media posts, the house was an important milestone for him because it allowed his family to live together in a space that offers both comfort and privacy.

Luxury car collection and private jet

Vijay Deverakonda has a clear interest in opulent machines and this is evident from his personal car collection. His garage contains a mix of luxury sedans and powerful SUVs; a fleet of rides that would be the envy of many. According to NewsX, the most famous car he owns is a black Ford Mustang GT worth about Rs 75 lakh. Vijay is often seen driving it, and its bold look fits the ‘Rowdy’ brand he has built for himself.

For getting around Hyderabad, he typically uses a sophisticated BMW 5 Series, which is valued between Rs 65 lakh and Rs 68 lakh. He also owns a Volvo XC90 – a vehicle known for being one of the safest SUVs in the world – worth roughly Rs 85 lakh to Rs 90 lakh.

His collection further includes a Land Rover Range Rover – a popular choice among celebrities – with his model reportedly valued at around Rs 64 lakh. Apart from his cars, Vijay is one of the few actors in the industry who frequently uses a private jet for movie promotions and personal travel; it is reportedly worth Rs 30 crore.

These luxury assets, along with his clothing brand Rowdy Wear and his production house, King of the Hill Entertainment, are a physical representation of the successful and varied career he has built over the last decade.