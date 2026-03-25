Bollywood actor Malaika Arora is famous for her fitness regime. Staying fit at 50, she has sworn by consistency like no other celebrity and has treated working out like a lifestyle. Speaking to Kamiya Jani of Curly Tales, she recently revealed that she must work out every day, but that doesn’t mean that she misses out on the fun.

Fit at 50, Arora, today has one of the most sustainable fitness regimes. From strength training to yoga, she shared that working out every morning was non-negotiable for her. “It’s not about the perfect body type or size,” she remarked, as she explained how it’s more about feeling good, strong, and healthy.

A peek inside Malaika Arora’s fitness regime

One of the key aspects of Arora’s workout routine is yoga. Done with bodyweight and minimal equipment, it is one of the most beginner-friendly types of routines. But Arora’s rationale behind working out is driven largely by the desire to feel good.

However, she agreed that fitting into a certain piece of clothing or looking a certain way can be treated as a challenge along the way, instead of the end goal. “It gives you added motivation, strength, and happiness,” she explained in the video, as she worked out with Jani.

“Even if it means just half an hour, just run or walk or yoga, just a few pranayams – it is all that you need,” shared Arora.

Malaika Arora’s favourite asana

The duo worked their way into a Surya Namaskar. One of the most holistic asanas in yoga, it works out nearly every muscle in the human body, if done correctly. Also Kareena Kapoor-approved, the Surya Namaskar, according to Arora, “Everybody finds it tough. Start with 5 and keep increasing.”

“The idea is to start. Start building from 5, 10, 12, 14. You can go up to 108 Surya Namaskars – that’s the best,” Malaika Arora claimed.

She further shared that while doing leg exercises is one of her favourite regimes, in yoga, doing 108 Surya Namaskars is like a full-body workout. “For women, sitting in Malasana is very good,” as Arora demonstrated how to do the workout. Going in a full squat with hands folded, this pose engages your pelvic floor, quads, and abductors.

Malaika Arora busts fitness myths

In a quick question-answer round, Kamiya Jani helped Arora break down some quick myths about fitness. One of the primary misconceptions about yoga is that it is for older adults, 30 or above. However, the Bollywood actress and entrepreneur disagrees.

“Anybody can do yoga,” she explained, as she explained that one doesn’t need to be naturally flexible to do yoga, another common myth people have. “It’s all about stretches…yoga is a great thing for your body. If you have had a very strenuous workout and do yoga stretches, you will notice a big difference afterwards,” Arora explained.

“Start yoga at any time, post-50 or young,” Arora shared, as she commended the body strength it helps build. She also endorses walking and completing a step count. “Run up the stairs,” she remarked as she commented on how desk jobs have bound multiple people to sit for hours at a time.