If you’ve noticed the Jain temples getting decorated or heard talk about a big holiday coming up, it’s because Mahavir Jayanti is almost here. This is the most important day of the year for Jains across the world. It’s the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, who was the 24th and final Tirthankara. This year is special because it marks exactly 2,624 years since he was born as a prince named Vardhamana in Bihar.

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When is Mahavir Jayanti: Date and time for 2026

Since this holiday follows the lunar calendar, the date on our regular calendar jumps around every year. For 2026, the main day to celebrate is Tuesday, March 31.

According to Drik Panchang, the ‘Trayodashi Tithi’ (the actual birth tithi) begins at 7:09 AM on Monday, March 30. However, it stays active until 6:55 AM on Tuesday, March 31. As the sun rises while the Tithi is still on on Tuesday morning, that is the day the community will hold its big processions and prayers. This is also the day when most schools, banks, and government offices will be closed.

Who was Lord Mahavir?

As per Drik Panchang, Lord Mahavir wasn’t just a religious figure; he was a prince who gave it all up. He was the son of King Siddhartha and Queen Trishala. Even though he grew up in a palace with everything he could ever want, he felt that material things didn’t bring real peace. At 30 years old, he left his home and spent the next 12 years in deep meditation. When he finally found the ‘supreme knowledge’ he was looking for, he spent the rest of his life traveling on foot to teach people how to live with kindness.

‘Live and Let Live’

The heart of his teaching is a very simple phrase: ‘Live and Let Live.’ He taught five main rules for life. The biggest one is Ahimsa, or non-violence. This doesn’t just mean not fighting people; it means not hurting any living thing, including animals and even tiny insects. He also told his followers to always speak the truth, never take what isn’t theirs, stay faithful, and avoid being greedy for money or possessions.

How is Mahavir Jayanti celebrated?

On Tuesday morning, you’ll see Jain families heading to temples for special prayers. One of the main rituals is the Abhisheka, where they give the idol of Lord Mahavir a ceremonial bath.

The part most people see in public is the Rath Yatra. This is a massive, colourful parade where the idol is placed on a decorated chariot and pulled through the streets. People walk along, singing and chanting. Beyond the parade, it’s also a big day for charity. You’ll see people giving out food to the poor or donating to animal shelters. It’s a day about being quiet, being kind, and remembering that every life matters.