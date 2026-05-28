If you’re a Bollywood buff, then Madhuri Dixit is a face you know and love. From her iconic dance moves on the big screen to building a beautiful life off-screen, she has been winning hearts for generations. Along with her husband, Dr Shriram Nene, the duo opened the doors of their stunning 5,500-square-foot Mumbai high-rise apartment for an exclusive home tour video with Architectural Digest.

After spending more than a decade living in the United States, Madhuri and Dr Nene moved back to India with their sons, Arin and Ryan. In the video with Architectural Digest, Madhuri revealed that they called architect Apoorva Shroff of Lyth Design to help them turn this 53rd-floor apartment into a peaceful family sanctuary designed entirely around their daily lifestyle.

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Rare M.F. Husain artworks welcome guests into the home

The very first things you see are rare pieces of Indian art history. Madhuri was a famous muse to Maqbool Fida Husain, one of India’s most celebrated modern painters. Husain loved Madhuri’s talent and even gave her the nickname ‘Mad Huri,’ which means a fairy or a princess.

He painted several beautiful pictures just for her. In the house tour video with Architectural Digest, Madhuri shared a funny story that Husain originally wanted to paint the actual walls of her house. She had to say no because she knew they might move one day. Instead, he painted his finest works on canvases for her.

In the foyer, a table by Vikram Goyal’s Viya Home stands against the wall. Right above it hangs a colourful painting of Lord Ganesha, painted by Husain in 1995. On the floor, a bright rug from Jaipur Rugs adds a pop of colour under your feet. The ceiling is covered in a dark, natural wood veneer that absorbs the bright light and makes the entrance feel cosy.

The luxurious home theatre and music room inside Madhuri Dixit’s house

The home also includes dedicated spaces for entertainment and creativity, acting as a personal retreat for the family. In the house tour video with Architectural Digest, they showed off a large projector setup that easily transforms the common area into a private home theatre, complete with high-end Bowers & Wilkins speakers built right into the walls.

Music plays a huge role in their household. The apartment has a gorgeous, glossy black Steinway & Sons piano standing proudly near the dining space. During the house tour with Architectural Digest, Madhuri and Dr Nene revealed that they also have a dedicated music room equipped with drums and guitars where the family gathers to play tunes.

Where modern luxury meets warmth and comfort

Moving past the entrance, you walk into the wide open-plan living and dining area. This large room is wrapped in soft, see-through curtains made by a brand called Embellish. These curtains let the natural sunlight pour in while keeping the space feeling private.

The living room strikes a balance between luxury and comfort. In the house tour with Architectural Digest, the space features a deep midnight blue Baxter sofa, a soft taupe Minotti chair, and elegant round coffee tables from Giorgetti. Adding warmth and character to the room is a dark textured wallpaper by Elementto, while lush green plants styled by Jignasa Shah of GrowWithLove bring a fresh, natural touch indoors.

Right next to the living room is the dining area, which is perfect for family meals and parties. It holds a large dining table by Baxter and chairs by Cattelan Italia. A sleek white console table by Scarlet Splendour sits nearby, and beautiful hanging lights from Terzani glow from above. Another massive painting by M.F. Husain, called Dancing Women, hangs on the dining room wall, showing off bold brushstrokes and vibrant colours that make the whole room feel alive.

Where music meets modern technology

Madhuri’s home is not just about old-world art; it is also full of cutting-edge technology. Dr Nene is a self-proclaimed tech lover. He wanted the house to be a smart ‘fortress’ where the family could enjoy their favourite hobbies, like music, movies, and cooking.

In the house tour with Architectural Digest, Dr Nene revealed that he personally helped set up a high-tech automated lighting system from Delta Light. This system can change the brightness and mood of the rooms to highlight the Husain paintings perfectly. The family also loves movies, so they installed a large projector screen that turns the living area into a private home theatre, complete with high-quality Bowers & Wilkins speakers built into the walls.

For entertaining friends, there is a stylish, fully automated bar made by Valcucine, lit up by unique lights from Klove Studio. Right next to the dining table stands a beautiful, shiny black piano made by Steinway & Sons. The home also features a dedicated music room filled with drums and guitars, where the family gathers to play tunes and sing together.

Even the kitchen is built for a gourmet chef. The family loves to cook, try new recipes, and talk about their day in the kitchen. Dr Nene affectionately calls this part of the house “the bones of the home” because it holds everyone together.

Quiet, minimalist bedrooms with sea views

The tour concluded in the private quarters of the home. One of the sons’ bedrooms is shown as a sleek, contemporary space featuring a Lodes Sky-Fall Pendant light by Alsorg and cosy bedding by Bonnie & Saks.

However, the true crown jewel is the master bedroom. In the house tour video with Architectural Digest, Madhuri revealed her morning routine, pointing out the floor-to-ceiling windows that look out over the Arabian Sea, “This is the first thing I see every morning; it’s very peaceful.”

To maintain this tranquil, quiet atmosphere, the architect used smooth white marble for the flooring and a Bolivar Natural Wood Veneer that seamlessly flows into the ceiling. This clever veneer woodwork completely camouflages the wardrobe doors to keep the space looking perfectly uncluttered.

The master bedroom features a luxurious Rugiano bed from Defurn, a Jaipur Rugs carpet, and bedding by Bonnie & Saks. True to the home’s theme, Madhuri revealed two more exquisite M.F. Husain paintings hanging on the bedroom walls: Horse with Ganesh and Horse with Man and Woman. Even the attached powder room feels like a spa, complete with lighting by Bano.

Through the tour, the couple showed that luxury does not always have to mean excess. Instead, their home focuses on comfort, smart planning, and simple elegance, creating a space where modern technology and priceless art live together in perfect harmony.