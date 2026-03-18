Oscars 2026 red carpet: TikTok influencer Paige Thalia has officially broken the Internet with her shocking DIY project. As with many of her other projects, she tried to create art. While this one came from a dumpster, it was part of one of the most exclusive nights in Hollywood. Found in Hawthorn, near the Oscars 2026 venue, Dolby Theatres, Thalia picked up the actual red carpet from the evening.

Sharing a post on TikTok, the influencer documented her journey of how she retrieved the Oscars 2026 red carpet. Also going viral on X (formerly Twitter), it invited reactions from netizens who wrote, “That contrast is wild—luxury one night, trash the next…The Academy Awards carpet is iconic, yet still disposable behind the scenes.”

Oscar red carpet finds a new home – Living room or dumpster?

Paige Thalia started her video by saying, “Just vacuuming the Oscar red carpet…in my living room!” as she showed a red rug lying on the floor, just like any other carpet in a house. “The Oscars were last night, and I’m still looking for a rug,” Thalia shared.

Walking by the signature Los Angeles palms, Thalia was on a hunt. Reaching the venue, near the Hawthorn Avenue, she reported that the Oscars red carpet was longer there at Dolby Theatres. “The red carpet is gone! It’s only 8:30,” she exclaimed.

Walking around to check if there were any signs of it, Thalia revealed that years ago, she had gone on a similar hunt, and she claimed that the Oscars team was taking it down at 5 AM. “Liars!” she remarked, as she recalled how someone told her about events going on at the red carpet till 10.

🚨 JUST HOURS AFTER THE OSCARS ENDED… THE RED CARPET WAS TRASHED IN A BACK-ALLEY DUMPSTER — AND A WOMAN WAS CAUGHT CLIMBING IN TO TAKE IT HOME The same carpet every celebrity just walked on. Custom made, filmed worldwide, seen by millions and gone overnight. By morning, it was… pic.twitter.com/gcEplwv3LN — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) March 17, 2026

She ended up finding the carpet rolled up in several cut-up pieces in a huge dumpster. Rolled like waste, the Oscar red carpet was thrown away, as per Paige Thalia’s video. “Security’s not here, so I can just climb up here and get some,” she decided, as he pulled out a piece of her liking. There were several rolls of carpet lying there in a heap. Walking away holding a chunk of Hollywood in her arms, she told her viewers, “It’s literally in the dumpster on Hawthorn.”

Paige Thalia’s post on TIkTok. (Image: Screenshot/X)

Internet reacts: Theft or PR?

“That could make so many throw rugs for animal shelters or for anyone who needs carpet and or throw rugs!!” reacted @oharbss on X. On the other hand, another netizen pointed out, “The ultimate status symbol, $100k carpet celebrities fought to stand on for 30 seconds, now free real estate for anyone with gloves and zero shame. Hollywood‘s carbon footprint just became someone’s living room upgrade. Peak irony delivered.”

“Could they not auction off sections of the carpet and donate portions of the proceeds to charity? Would make for better PR at least,” questioned @thisjonrussell on social media. “Hollywood elites preach ‘save the planet’ while dumping a 10k sq ft custom carpet in a dumpster hours later,” called out a user on X.

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.