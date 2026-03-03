Lunar Eclipse Blood Moon 2026: A treat for the sky watchers tonight, a lunar eclipse will take over the evening sky later today. As the Sun, Moon, and Earth align perfectly, the blue planet will block the sunlight’s path towards the moon, giving it a rusty tinge and a glowing red moonrise.

The first lunar eclipse of 2026, it will be visible in several major parts of the world. From Asia to North America, the total lunar eclipse’s colour can range from rusty orange to a deeper crimson, depending on the conditions of the Earth’s atmosphere, including the levels of dust, water vapour, or smoke.

Lunar Eclipse Blood Moon 2026: Date, time, and peak hours

The first lunar eclipse of 2026 is set to occur on March 3, according to Drig Panchang. Globally, the penumbral phase will begin at 8:44 UTC (2:15 PM IST) and reach its peak at 11:33 UTC (5:03 PM IST). The eclipse is expected to last around 58 minutes and will be visible across large parts of Asia, Australia, the Pacific Islands, and North and South America.

In India, skywatchers will experience the event as a partial lunar eclipse. The Moon will rise at 6:26 PM IST, and the visible phase will end by 6:46 PM IST, giving viewers a short viewing window of just over 20 minutes. The eclipse magnitude is projected to be 1.14. The sutak period, according to Hindu rituals and beliefs, began at 6:23 AM on Tuesday, March 3.

Where will the Lunar Eclipse 2026 be visible?

The partial lunar eclipse will be visible across Europe, Western Asia, Africa, the Atlantic Ocean region, and the Indian Ocean. In India, major cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Guwahati, Imphal, Shillong, Kohima, and Itanagar are expected to witness the eclipse in varying phases.

Meanwhile, the total lunar eclipse will be visible in cities such as Lima, New York, Toronto, Sydney, Melbourne, Los Angeles, Seattle, Washington D.C., San Francisco, Tokyo, and Beijing.