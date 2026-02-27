Lunar Eclipse Blood Moon 2026: A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Moon, and Earth align perfectly, such that the blue planet positions itself between the Moon and the Sun. This celestial event is set to grace the universe later this week in March 2026. Marking the first lunar eclipse of 2026, it falls 20 days after the solar eclipse on February 17.

This lunar eclipse is especially auspicious as it will be visible largely from major parts of the world. Falling just days after the Chinese Lunar New Year 2026 which marked the beginning of the ‘Year of the Fire Horse’, the lunar eclipse will cover the entire Moon with its dark umbra shadow.

Lunar Eclipse Blood Moon 2026: Date, time, and peak hours

According to Drig Panchang, the lunar eclipse is set to take place on March 3. Based on global timings, the penumbral phase will begin at 8:44 UTC (2:15 PM IST) and reach its maximum at 11:33 UTC (5:03 PM IST). The eclipse will last for about 58 minutes and will be visible across Asia, Australia, the Pacific Islands, as well as North and South America.

In India, however, observers will witness it as a partial lunar eclipse. The event will begin with moonrise at 6:26 PM IST and conclude at 6:46 PM IST, making the visible duration just over 20 minutes. The eclipse magnitude is expected to be 1.14.

As per Drig Panchang, the sutak period will start at 9:39 AM IST and end at 6:46 PM IST. For children, the elderly, and those who are unwell, the sutak will begin later, at 3:28 PM IST, and end at the same time.

Within India, the eclipse will be most clearly visible in the eastern and north-eastern regions, while parts of western India are likely to witness only the penumbral phase.

Where Lunar Eclipse 2026 be seen?

A Partial Lunar Eclipse will be visible in Europe, Western Asia, Africa, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Indian Ocean. New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Guwahati, Imphal, Shillong, Kohima and Itanagar are some popular cities in India where the Lunar Eclipse would be visible in different phases.

A Total Lunar Eclipse, on the other hand, can be seen in Lima, New York, Toronto, Sydney, Melbourne, Los Angeles, Seattle, Washington D.C., San Francisco, Tokyo, and Beijing.