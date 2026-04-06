Who would have thought that a simple watering could become a luxury handbag? Louis Vuitton has done exactly that by transforming an everyday gardening tool into a bold, conversation-starting fashion statement.

At first glance, it looks like it belongs in a backyard garden, but this quirky creation is unmistakably a high-end handbag. Covered head to toe in Louis Vuitton’s iconic LV monogram canvas, the bag perfectly mimics a classic watering can, complete with a spout, a sturdy top handle, and a detachable leather shoulder strap for easy carrying.

Playful, unconventional, and undeniably eye-catching, this watering can bag is pure Louis Vuitton: turning the ordinary into the extraordinary.

A very expensive green thumb

This quirky bag is part of the Men’s Spring/Summer collection. It was designed under the direction of Pharrell Williams, and the whole collection is based on the theme of ‘nurturing growth.’ It’s a nice idea, but the price might be enough to stop your bank account from growing at all.

In China, the bag is being sold for 36,000 yuan. If you do the math, that is more than $5,000 USD. For shoppers in India, that works out to a massive Rs 4,35,000.

There is a mini version, too

If spending over four lakhs on a watering can bag feels like too much, there is a smaller, equally strange option. Louis Vuitton also released a tiny version that works as a bag charm or ornament.

This miniature version is made of resin and has colourful leather flowers growing out of the top. While it is pretty cute, even this little accessory costs 7,750 yuan (which is roughly Rs 90,000).

‘You will be bankrupt after buying it’: Netizens aren’t happy

As you might expect, social media had a lot to say, and most of it wasn’t exactly praise. As soon as photos of the bag appeared online, people started making jokes about the design and the high price.

One Instagram user commented, “These designers have seriously lost their freaking minds!! The garbage they are putting out is beyond stupidity.” Another user took a jab at the cost, posting, “You can put water inside it, instead of money, as you will be bankrupt after buying it.” A third user simply noted, “No green thumb, here.” It seems that for most people online, this new LV bag is more of a headache than a fashion statement.

So, why do luxury brands make things that seem so silly? The brands don’t actually expect millions of people to start carrying watering cans instead of normal bags. In the world of fashion, being the centre of attention is often the main goal.