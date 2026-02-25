Kim Kardashian net worth: Few celebrities understand reinvention like Kim Kardashian. After what many considered her cultural peak in 2016, she shifted gears decisively with the 2019 launch of SKIMS, a move that transformed her from reality star to a billionaire. What began as a lingerie label quickly evolved into a full-fledged lifestyle benchmark, powered by Kardashian’s unmistakable, headline-grabbing marketing playbook. Now, adding yet another layer to her ever-expanding empire, she has unveiled ‘Update’, a zero-caffeine energy drink that signals her continued push to stay ahead of the cultural curve.

The billionaire, whose net worth has been estimated at $1.7 billion by Forbes, is nothing less than a marketing genius. The richest among the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, she is followed by beauty mogul Kylie Jenner at $670 million, and their mother, Kris at $170 million. In fact, Kim is the only billionaire in the clan after scaling her apparel brand to a billion-dollar asset, with over 30 per cent stake.

From stylist to equity firm founder: How Kim Kardashian made it big

A reality TV star, influencer, and now an entrepreneur, Kim Kardashian became one of the pioneers to change the game. Starting early in Hollywood, she started as a stylist to stars and opened their first clothing boutique, DASH, in Calabasas. Much later in 2007, her family, featuring all of their members in ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians‘.

Catapulting them to fame, it snowballed her towards a skincare line, SKNN, in 2022. In fact, in the same year, she also launched a private equity firm called SKKY with Jay Sammons. The firm was looking to raise $1 billion in revenue by 2023. In another unconventional turn, the sisters also launched their mobile game app ‘Kim Kardashian Hollywood’. It gained 45 million downloads and generated a revenue of $160 million, with $45 million going to the Skims owner alone.

Kim Kardashian’s real estate empire

Over the years, Kardashian did not simply earn millions, but she spent them efficiently. From lavish mansions to an extravagant bag collection, she did it all. She signed her first real estate deal in 2005, when she purchased Beverly Grove in Los Angeles. It was later sold for nearly $1 million in 2010.

Her relationship with ex-husband Kanye West (now Ye) also ended as a rather public affair. However, she did keep the house they purchased in 2021, for $23 million, located in the Hidden Hills. The two also purchased a Bel Air mansion in 2013, but was later sold for $17.8 million.

Kardashian also purchased Cindy Crawford’s former Malibu home for $70.4 million in 2022, Architectural Digest reported. Kardashian’s other streams of income are usually derived from several acting projects and voiceovers. She has lent her voice to the Paw Patrol films and also appears in “American Horror Story: Delicate” alongside Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne. More recently, she starred in a legal drama, All’s Fair, which starred other actors like Naomi Watts, Teyana Taylor, and others. However, it failed to make an impact with the audience and tanked with terrible reviews.