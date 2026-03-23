Long before he was playing cold-blooded antagonists on screen, Arjun Rampal was making a statement with his taste. The National Award-winning actor’s duplex apartment in Bandra West, Mumbai – designed by his close friend and celebrated interior designer Sussanne Khan – is a masterclass in understated, masculine luxury.

With Dhurandhar: The Revenge bringing Rampal back into the spotlight in a big way, here is a closer look at the home he returns to when the cameras stop rolling.

A bachelor pad unlike any other

According to Architectural Digest India, Rampal moved into the duplex apartment in 2012, when he first had Sussanne Khan redesign the interiors. The home’s design aesthetic is distinctly masculine – built around a muted palette of white, grey and ivory that, as per AD India, lends the space a refreshing, clean and elegant character.

Wicker furniture and faux fur rugs add a whimsical charm throughout, complemented by two sectional sofas and a selection of quirky rattan pieces that keep the space from feeling too formal or austere.

According to Kolo Magazine, the dining room features a simple six-seater table with grey chairs and is accentuated by a striking black and white portrait of Kate Moss and a multi-level ceiling fixture – details that give the space an effortlessly editorial edge that feels entirely in keeping with Rampal’s background in modelling.

The apartment also features an open kitchen design with a long island counter that flows seamlessly into the dining area, while minimalist lighting fixtures and hardwood floors tie the entire home together.

The balcony: The crown jewel of the apartment

The balcony is arguably the finest feature of the entire home – a sprawling outdoor space where patches of plants in large urns add texture and pops of colour against the backdrop of the Arabian Sea.

Comfortable outdoor seating and unique light fixtures create what AD India describes as the perfect atmosphere for casual entertaining, while a fancy outdoor bar allows residents and guests to enjoy a drink against the expansive, panoramic views of the Mumbai cityscape and the sea beyond.

For a man who spent years in the public eye as one of India’s most recognisable faces – first as a supermodel and then as a Bollywood star – the duplex is a rare private retreat. Quietly luxurious, never ostentatious, and entirely his own.