German fashion designer and photographer Karl Lagerfeld is remembered as the force behind the modern revival of the haute couture brand Chanel. However, the man was not just a fashion legend. Lagerfeld owned a lavish real estate portfolio including an 18th-century mansion, which is a 7-hour drive from Paris. In fact, he owned it for at least a decade until 1998, before he passed in 2019. Chanel also did many photo shoots at this very estate, including the one featuring French model Ines de la Fressange.

Princess Caroline of Monaco later bought it and moved out of the mansion in 2014. According to a recent CNN report, the property is up for grabs again. The listing with realtor PYLA Paris revealed that the lavish 1.25-acre property is up for sale and at a price that is not beyond the imagination.

Price of Karl Lagerfeld’s Paris manor

Located near Paris, the grand 18th-century Manoir du Mée is a seven-bedroom property in the garden estate with owners no less than royalty. While the current owner chose to remain anonymous, the price tag of the property is less than staggering. Reportedly priced at 2.7 million euros ($3.1 million).

Tied to several historic moments, this manor was once used for a Chanel photoshoot featuring French supermodel Inès de la Fressange, under the leadership of Lagerfeld. The royal family of Monaco, Princess Caroline and her family, later lived in the estate for 6 years. During their time at the manor, their children attended school, and in fact, some wall paintings still exist to this day.

A peek inside Manoir du Mée

Originally built in 1749, the manor was commissioned by a local family, the Faguiers, as per a CNN report. It spans across an area of more than 5000 square feet and is a true testament to French architecture. A family home for many, it has also been used by Lagerfeld for a brand shoot.

Designed like a ‘private club’, it features mouldings, wall panels, Versailles parquet, and fireplaces. With a gaming room and a bar, you can sip your way through to the library lounge. The Parisian manor also comes with a large kitchen, a bright reception, and dressing rooms. The seven bedrooms also come in addition to a smaller guest house of nearly 2000 square feet.

This comes after Lagerfeld’s previous posthumous real estate transaction carried a $10.8 million price tag. It was a three-room apartment, located in Paris, situated along the banks of the Seine, looking over the Louvre.