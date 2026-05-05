The 2026 Met Gala has arrived, and the biggest A-listers have stepped onto the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. This year’s theme, ‘Fashion is Art’, transformed the red carpet into a living canvas. Making a glamorous debut was Bollywood director Karan Johar, who paid rich tribute to Indian art legend Raja Ravi Varma.

Dressed by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra, Johar wore an intricately embroidered ensemble inspired by the works of the father of modern Indian art. Sharing his look on Instagram, Johar wrote, “Raja Ravi Varma felt right because his work does something I’ve always tried to do in cinema. He painted feelings.”

An Ode to Art and Fashion

Johar’s elaborate cape featured elements from some of Raja Ravi Varma’s most iconic paintings, including the swan from ‘Hamsa Damayanti’. The inner vest displayed another famous muse from the artist’s body of work.

In his heartfelt post, Johar thanked Manish Malhotra, saying, “To bring our Indian culture to the global stage with the vision of couture and gratitude woven together is an art form in itself which he has mastered. You made me feel like a canvas for your art, thank you!”

A closer look at Karan Johar’s Met Gala 2026 outfit. (Image: Instagram)

Completing the regal look, Johar accessorized with exquisite jewels and rubies on his fingers and neck. His appearance marked a proud moment for Indian representation at the 2026 Met Gala in New York.

Notably, Raja Ravi Varma, often called the ‘Father of Modern Indian Art’, also made headlines this year after Indian billionaire Cyrus Poonawalla acquired one of his paintings for over Rs 160 crore at auction.

Who is Raja Ravi Varma?

Raja Ravi Varma was one of India’s most celebrated artists, often credited with making art feel both royal and relatable. Born in 1848 in Kerala, he grew up surrounded by culture, mythology, and classical traditions—but what set him apart was how he blended these with European painting techniques like realism and perspective.

At a time when Indian art was largely traditional and symbolic, Ravi Varma introduced lifelike expressions, depth, and emotion. His paintings brought gods and goddesses out of temple walls and into human form, which made his mythological stories accessible to everyday people.

One of his most important contributions wasn’t just painting, but printing. Through his lithographic press, he mass-produced images of deities, making art affordable and widely available across Indian homes—something revolutionary for that era.

His most famous works include ‘Shakuntala Looking Back’, ‘Hamsa Damayanti’, and ‘Jatayu Vadham’. Each piece reflects his signature style—dramatic storytelling, rich detail, and a deep connection to Indian epics.

Even today, Ravi Varma’s influence lives on in calendar art, cinema aesthetics, and how we visually imagine Indian mythology.

ALSO READ 1 in 3 Gen Z shoppers use AI to shop – How personalisation is winning the fashion retail game

Manish Malhotra’s Met look took 50 artisans and 960 hours to create

Malhotra, making his second appearance at the Met Gala, turned the spotlight on Mumbai with a deeply personal creation. His classic black bandhgala featured “City of Dreams” embroidered on the cuff — a heartfelt nod to the city that shaped his journey.

Manish Malhotra’s iconic homage to Mumbai, the city of dreams, (Image: Instagram)

The exquisite piece took over 960 hours and the skill of 50 artisans to craft. Using traditional techniques like chikan, zari, zardozi, and 3D embroidery, the outfit blended artistry with modern minimalism and fine jewellery.

On Instagram, Malhotra shared, “I wanted to create something deeply personal — a reflection of Mumbai, the city that has shaped my journey, my cinema, and my sense of design.” He added, “For me, this is more than a garment — it is a story of craft, memory, and collaboration.”

In fact, he also dressed Hollywood actress Camila Mendes in an iconic sheer brown dress, an ode to Indian artist Amrita Sher-Gil.