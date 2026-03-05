March has just started, and it already feels like a busy month for music, theatre and culture lovers. Across India, several major concerts, stage productions, and festivals are scheduled over the next few weeks. Whether you enjoy live music, theatre or exploring art and craft fairs, plenty is happening this month.

One of the biggest highlights is the India debut of global rap star Kanye West. At the same time, the famous stage production Wicked will finally be performed in India. Rock fans will also get the chance to see legendary band Def Leppard perform live, while Punjabi star Karan Aujla continues his India tour.

Here are some of the major events scheduled for March.

Kanye West is set for his first concert in India

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

When: March 29, 2026

After months of speculation, rapper Kanye West has confirmed that he will perform in India later this month. The concert will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

For many fans in the country, this will be the first opportunity to see the artist live. Over the years, West has released several popular songs, including Heartless, Stronger, Through the Wire and Power. His concerts are known for their dramatic stage setups and energetic performances, which is why the Delhi show is already creating a lot of excitement.

Wicked finally comes to India

Where: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

When: March 12 to March 29, 2026

Fans of theatre will also have something special to watch this month. The famous musical Wicked will be staged at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

The musical tells the story of the witches from the world of The Wizard of Oz and explores their friendship and rivalry. Over the years, the show has travelled to many countries and has been watched by millions of people.

Directed by John Stefaniuk, the production features a large international cast and crew. With detailed costumes, elaborate sets and special effects, the show promises to be a grand theatrical experience.

Def Leppard to perform in three Indian cities

Rock fans will finally get to see the famous British band Def Leppard perform in India. The band will travel to three cities as part of their tour.

The concerts will take place on March 25 in Shillong, March 27 in Mumbai and March 29 in Bengaluru.

Def Leppard has been one of the biggest names in rock music since the 1980s. Their albums Pyromania and Hysteria became global hits, and the band has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. Even today, their concerts attract large audiences around the world.

Nabanna Folk Art and Craft Festival

Where: Geetanjali Cultural Complex

When: Until March 9, 2026

Not every event this month is about big stadium concerts. In Santiniketan, the Nabanna Folk Art and Craft Festival is giving visitors a chance to explore traditional crafts from different parts of India.

The festival has Madhubani paintings, Patachitra art, pottery, textiles and handmade jewellery. Visitors can also meet artisans and watch them work, which makes the experience more personal and interesting.

Karan Aujla continues his India tour

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla is also performing in several Indian cities this month. His concerts are scheduled in Ahmedabad on March 7, Chandigarh on March 14, Indore on March 21 and Bengaluru on March 29.

Aujla has become one of the most popular Punjabi artists in recent years. Songs like Tauba Tauba, Softly, Boyfriend and Admirin You have made him a favourite among younger listeners.

Textile history on display in Mumbai

Art lovers can also visit the exhibition Ticket, Tika, Chaap at the Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum. The exhibition runs from March 1 to June 7.

It focuses on colourful labels that were once attached to fabrics sold in bazaars during the 19th and early 20th centuries. These labels were designed using detailed printing techniques and often featured bright artwork.

Today, they offer an interesting glimpse into how trade, design and storytelling came together in the textile markets of that era.

With concerts, theatre shows, exhibitions and craft festivals happening across the country, March 2026 looks like an exciting month for people who enjoy live events and cultural experiences. Whether it’s a stadium concert or a small art festival, there is something for almost everyone this month.