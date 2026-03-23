Kangana Ranaut turned 40 today, March 23 – and the actress has plenty to celebrate. The girl from Bhambla, a small town in Himachal Pradesh, walked into Bollywood two decades ago with nothing but ambition – and today she has a net worth that most people can only dream of.

As per her election affidavit filed with the Election Commission of India in May 2024, the actress declared a total net worth of Rs 91.65 crore, with movable assets of Rs 28.7 crore, immovable assets of Rs 62.9 crore and liabilities of Rs 17 crore.

Here’s a glimpse into what that wealth truly amounts to:

An expansive real estate portfolio

Kangana owns properties in both Mumbai and Himachal Pradesh, and they could not be more different from each other. Her most important Mumbai property was her ground-plus-three-storey Pali Hill bungalow in Bandra West – a 3,075 square foot property she purchased in September 2017 for Rs 20.7 crore and later converted into the headquarters of her production house Manikarnika Films.

As per Bollywood Hungama, she sold the property in September 2024 for Rs 32 crore to Kamalini Holdings – a 55% return on her original investment. Kangana revealed the reason for the sale in an interview with News18, saying: “Naturally, my film was supposed to release. I put all my personal property on it. Now that it’s not released, so anyway, that’s what properties are for – for times of crisis.”

As per Moneycontrol, she subsequently purchased a 407 square foot office space on the 19th floor of Curve One in Andheri, Mumbai for Rs 1.56 crore – a considerably more modest footprint than her former Pali Hill headquarters.

Her Manali bungalow is perhaps her most spectacular property. As per Architectural Digest, the 7,600 square foot cottage-style retreat features seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a conservatory, a gym, a yoga room and a fireplace – and is valued at approximately Rs 30 crore.

Cars, jewellery and other assets

Kangana’s car collection is as head-turning as one would expect from one of Bollywood’s highest-paid actresses. Her garage includes a BMW 730Ld valued at Rs 98 lakh, a Mercedes Maybach S-Class worth Rs 3.91 crore, a Mercedes Benz GLE SUV valued at Rs 58 lakh and a Maybach GLS 600 worth between Rs 2.96 crore. She also owns a Vespa worth Rs 53,000.

Her jewellery collection, as declared in her election affidavit, is equally staggering – 6.7 kg of gold valued at approximately Rs 5 crore, 15-carat diamonds worth Rs 3 crore and 60 kg of silver worth Rs 50 lakh. As per Livemint, Kangana also holds shares worth Rs 1.22 crore across her two companies – Manikarnika Films and Manikarnika Space LLP.

On the professional front, she reportedly charges between Rs 15 crore and Rs 27 crore per film and between Rs 3 crore and Rs 3.5 crore per brand endorsement as per Fincash – figures that place her firmly among the highest-earning actresses in the country.