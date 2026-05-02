He may have led India to three ICC titles and captained Chennai Super Kings to five IPL trophies, but for Mahendra Singh Dhoni, home has always meant one thing — Ranchi.

While he owns properties in Mumbai, Pune, and Dehradun, it is a 7-acre farmhouse on the city’s Ring Road that truly defines the man.

Named ‘Kailashpati’ — a Sanskrit title for Lord Shiva, meaning ‘Lord of Kailash’ — the estate is as much a reflection of Dhoni’s personality as his famously calm temperament on the pitch: understated and purposeful.

A labour of love, three years in the making

Construction on Kailashpati began in 2014, with the farmhouse completed and ready for occupation in 2017, as reported by India.com. The family — Dhoni’s parents Pan Singh and Devaki Devi, wife Sakshi, and daughter Ziva — moved in on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya that year, while Dhoni himself was mid-tournament with the Rising Pune Supergiant in the IPL.

The Ranchi home is sprawling and spread across 7 acres of land. (Image: Instagram)

The former captain was, by all accounts, deeply involved in shaping every corner of the property. According to Zee News, Dhoni sat with the designers himself to finalise the farmhouse’s layout and look, ensuring the estate would reflect his own sensibilities rather than the generic trappings of celebrity real estate.

The farmhouse was reportedly valued at around Rs 6 crore at the time of purchase, as per InsideSport, but real estate prices have appreciated since then — localities along Ranchi’s Ring Road corridor have seen some of the city’s strongest gains, with certain areas recording appreciation of up to 87.5% over the last three years alone according to 99acres.

Land prices along Ranchi’s Ring Road currently range from Rs 1 crore to Rs 10 crore per plot, depending on location, size, and accessibility, suggesting the 7-acre estate could command a significantly higher valuation today.

Dhoni first publicly acknowledged the project on his 34th birthday, July 7, 2016, when he posted a photograph on social media of himself planting a tree at the site — captioning it: “What could be the best way to celebrate my birthday, planted the 1st and very spl tree at the farm house KAILASHPATI.”

Design, interiors, and a garage fit for a petrolhead

Spread across approximately 7 acres on the Ranchi Ring Road, the property is a deliberate departure from the glass-and-chrome excess associated with celebrity homes. The exterior features a contemporary design — a white facade offset by black stonework and roof tiles — that sits comfortably within its lush, green surroundings.

According to Times Property, the interiors carry a minimalist touch, with shades of grey, yellow, and cream running across walls, ceilings, and floors. Marble and wooden flooring run through the main residence, and large windows draw the outside greenery inward.

Amenities at Kailashpati include an ultra-modern gymnasium, a cricket practice net, a swimming pool, and a small indoor stadium for multi-sport use, according to Zee News.

The outdoor areas feature cobblestone pathways winding through landscaped gardens — spaces where Dhoni’s dogs, ponies, and parrots roam freely, and where daughter Ziva has been frequently spotted at play on the family’s social media pages.

A known connoisseur of motorbikes, the property houses Dhoni’s precious bike collection as well. (Image: Instagram)

For a man whose passion for motorcycles and automobiles is well-documented, the property also includes a glass-walled private garage that functions as a showroom for his collection — a selection that, according to Dwello, includes vehicles such as the Confederate X132 Hellcat (~Rs 47 lakh), Kawasaki Ninja H2 (~Rs 35–80 lakh depending on variant), and a 1970 Ford Mustang (~Rs 85 lakh–2 crore, imported), among others.

Rooted in Ranchi, open to the world

Before Kailashpati, Dhoni lived in a three-storey bungalow on Ranchi’s Harmu Road — a property that was awarded to him by the Jharkhand government following India’s ICC World Twenty20 title win in 2007. That bungalow is located roughly 20 minutes from Kailashpati, a distance that neatly maps the arc of Dhoni’s career.

That Dhoni chose to build his dream home in Ranchi — rather than Mumbai or Delhi, where most cricketers of his stature eventually migrate — says something pointed about the man. For fans, the farmhouse has become something of a pilgrimage point in the city.

For Dhoni, it appears to be simply home: a place where he tends to his organic produce, trains his dogs, tinkers with his bikes, and, as Sakshi Dhoni’s social media posts regularly show, watches the sun set over Jharkhand.