Tech CEOs are rarely considered fashion icons, yet many become instantly recognizable by their signature look. From Steve Jobs’ black turtleneck to Jensen Huang’s black leather jacket, these consistent ensembles have become part of their personal brand.

Now, one of those iconic pieces is heading to the auction block. Jensen Huang’s own black leather jacket, the very one the NVIDIA CEO has worn for years, is up for sale at Sotheby’s until July 17. Far from a replica, this is the authentic piece, complete with Huang’s autograph inside, and its sale will support a philanthropic cause.

Jensen Huang’s signature look – Black leather jacket and a billion dollars

The tech billionaire, worth $169.2 billion as per Forbes, is often seen in a black leather jacket. Often the subject of jokes, satire, and memes, his all-black ensemble features the Tom Ford jacket, estimated to fetch between $40,000 and $60,000. For reference, a new article from the label would retail between $5000 and $9000.

Available to bid at the Sotheby’s auction, Huang wore the jacket during a 2023 keynote at the Hon Hai Tech Day in Taipei. With his autograph concealed inside, the jacket is no ordinary one. Dubbed the ‘Jensen Jacket’, Sotheby’s catalogue note read, “the future is built by people brave enough to journey into the unknown before anyone else can see what they see. This is not only a jacket. It is the uniform of a “first believer”; a symbol of his leadership style embodying authenticity, ingenuity, persistence, courage and joy. It has become a symbol for the vision at the forefront of the AI revolution.”

A closer look at Jensen Huang’s Tom Ford leather jacket with autographed detail.

The proceeds from the sale of this jacket are set to go to the Edge Institute. Organised in collaboration with Long Journey Ventures, the money will be actively used towards fellowships, grants, and residencies for the next generation of innovators.

Jensen Huang‘s love for leather jackets is not an unknown fact. Opposing the conventional image of a CEO in a suit and tie, the NVIDIA CEO did things a bit differently. His leather jacket-wearing days have been noticed since 2013 and have gradually become his signature look. According to Benzinga, Huang gave credit for wearing the jacket to his wife and daughter in an interview with HP. He even referred to himself as ‘the guy in the leather jacket’ at a virtual text-based interaction on the anonymous social media website, Reddit.

Memorabilia from CEOs who have redefined eras and reached the pinnacle of innovation often become collectables. While this is not a rare occurrence for billionaires, Huang joins the list with many of Steve Jobs’ signed items, along with Elon Musk and Warren Buffett.

CEO Diaries – Collectables worth a price

Some of the high-value CEO collectables come from Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. At the RR Auction in March 2024, Steve Jobs’ signed business card made history after being sold at $181,183, setting a record for autographed business cards at auctions.

Interestingly, the business card sold at a higher rate than the sealed first-generation 4GB model of the Apple iPhone, which went for $147,286 under the hammer.

At the same listing, Tesla trillionaire Elon Musk‘s signed business card also went under the hammer. It sold for $39,238, exceeding the pre-auction estimate of $2,500. While people often equate Jobs with Musk, mainstream often forgets Huang. The recent jacket auction to fund future innovators is a testament to his relevance.