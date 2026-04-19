Before Miami’s Billionaire Bunker and the Beverly Hills mega-mansions, there was Medina. Nestled in a quiet enclave just east of Seattle, the Washington state property that Jeff Bezos has called home for nearly three decades remains one of the most iconic private residences in the Pacific Northwest – a waterfront compound that grew alongside its owner’s extraordinary rise in the world of business.

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A $10 million beginning on Lake Washington

In 1998, just four years after founding Amazon from a garage in nearby Bellevue, Bezos purchased a 5.3-acre estate on the shores of Lake Washington for $10 million, as reported by Robb Report.

The compound came with two substantial homes: a 20,600-square-foot main residence and an 8,300-square-foot secondary house. According to Business Insider, the main home features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, five fireplaces, and a basement spanning more than 5,000 square feet – the secondary home, built in 1940, mirrors that layout with five bedrooms and four baths.

Together, the two structures sit on 310 feet of private Lake Washington shoreline, complete with a boathouse and direct water access.

Medina, where the estate sits, is no ordinary neighbourhood. The Seattle Times has described it as home to some of the region’s wealthiest residents, including Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, whose own waterfront compound sits along the same stretch.

The town’s population hovers around 3,000, its streets lined with lush greenery and a notable absence of commerce – designed, it seems, for those who prize privacy above all else. Many of the neighbourhood’s mansions, as Business Insider has noted, sit hidden behind gates and elaborate security systems.

Expanding the footprint: the La Haye acquisition

In 2010, Bezos made his most significant expansion in Medina, and characteristically, he did it next door. Per the Wall Street Journal, he purchased the adjacent property under the LLC Aspen Ventures, acquiring the 24,000-square-foot La Haye estate – a six-bedroom, six-bathroom Tudor-style mansion that had been listed for $53 million.

According to Robb Report, he paid approximately $45 million for the property, which features both indoor and outdoor pools. That same year, he also reportedly invested $28 million in renovations across the original compound, upgrading the waterfront dock, expanding living space, and reinforcing security.

The result, spanning two adjoining lots, is a formidable lakeside enclave – a multi-property setup where privacy is architectural, not incidental.

The estate today

Though Bezos officially relocated to Miami in late 2023 – announcing via Instagram that he wanted to be closer to his parents and then-fiancée Lauren Sánchez – the Medina compound remains in his portfolio.

As Robb Report noted, the estate’s value has climbed substantially over the years, reflecting both the extensive work he commissioned and the soaring real estate market across the greater Seattle area. As recently as 2018, The Seattle Times reported the property was assessed at $76 million by county records.

For a man who now owns three properties on Miami’s Indian Creek Island and a $165 million estate in Beverly Hills, the Medina compound is a quieter chapter – but a foundational one. It is, in many ways, where both Amazon and its founder grew up.