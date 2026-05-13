Most of us have endured that familiar 2 PM meeting – fighting post-lunch drowsiness, mentally drifting toward the dessert waiting at your desk, while listening to 15 other people before your turn to speak. Too often, such meetings drag on without clear outcomes or decisions, resulting in wasted time and broken communication.

To tackle this common problem, Jeff Bezos introduced the ‘2-Pizza Rule’ – a practical expression of his broader “Day 1” philosophy that emphasises agility, ownership, and relentless focus on long-term building. The rule is simple yet powerful: Keep teams small enough that two pizzas can feed everyone. In practice, this means limiting most meetings and working groups to fewer than 10 people.

Far from being just a quirky guideline, the 2-Pizza Rule has become a cornerstone of Amazon’s culture, promoting faster decision-making, greater individual ownership, and higher productivity. Several studies have since validated this approach, confirming that smaller teams consistently outperform larger ones in communication and output.

But, What’s the 2 Pizza Rule?

The 2 Pizza Rule is Amazon’s concept, which is straightforward. It is simple and accommodating to organisations of all scales and sizes. According to Bezos, a team should be ideally big enough that it should not take two large pizzas to feed them.

This translates to the rationale to keep teams less than 10 people. Not only does it make communication lines more effective, but the shorter size of the channel also makes it more effective.

Bezos developed the terminology during Amazon’s expansion phase. Scaling beyond e-commerce, the roots were spreading, and the team was growing, and the success of it all boiled down to effective communication. The 2 Pizza Rule favours the idea of a decentralised and disentangled company where small teams can innovate, experiment, and test their visions.

Giving weightage to independent thinkers and individual ideas, the 2-Pizza Rule no longer remained a meeting guideline of a 10-or-less participant list. It became one of Bezos’ core leadership philosophies. Fundamental to its organisational design, it helped enhance speed and agility.

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Why the 2-Pizza Rule Works

Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos’ rule did not just appear out of thin air. But emerged as an instinct to outrun your competitors. Late Harvard researcher J Richard Hackman concluded that a team with 4-6 people is the ideal number of members for optimal productivity. In fact, Hackman found that teams with 10 or more members would have a higher number of communication problems. Ironically, they would spend more time on communication, rather than actually working.

In another study, Stanford University experts found that the most productive meetings occur with 7 to 9 participants. Communication channels with over 9 members lead to the risk of a group overthinking, where the conclusion aligns with the majority opinion, rather than valuing individual voices.