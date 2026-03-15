Jaden Smith really turned heads at the Louis Vuitton show this past Tuesday. He showed up wearing a sharp, all-black outfit, complete with a leather jacket and baggy pants, but everyone was actually looking at his bag. Instead of a normal backpack or briefcase, he was carrying a Louis Vuitton bag that looked exactly like a tiny dollhouse. He even gave a fun ‘house tour’ of the bag, opening up the gold latches and lifting off the roof to show everyone the bright, colourful storage spots hidden inside.

A bag inspired by a real Louis Vuitton home

This isn’t just a random toy; it’s a very special piece called the Malle Maison de Famille. According to a Forbes report, this bag was first released as part of the Spring 2023 collection designed by Nicolas Ghesquière. The design is actually based on a real building: the historic family home of Louis Vuitton himself in a place called Asnières-sur-Seine. This house is a huge part of the brand’s history because it was where they had their very first workshop back in 1859. The bag is basically a tiny, wearable version of the place where the whole company started.

For the brand, this house represents their soul. Even today, the Asnières workshop is where their most exclusive and custom-made trunks are created by hand. By carrying this bag, Jaden wasn’t just wearing a trendy accessory; he was carrying a 170-year-old legacy. The bag serves as a bridge between the past and the present, taking an old-fashioned brick-and-mortar building and turning it into something modern and edgy. It’s a way for the fashion house to tell its story without saying a word.

Details, craftsmanship, and price

The bag is covered in tiny details that make it look like a real house. It has little windows, doors, a chimney, and even a tiny balcony. Jaden was clearly impressed by it, mentioning that the detail on the bag is just insane. The craftsmanship required to make this is far beyond what goes into a standard leather purse. Since it is a ‘trunk-style’ bag, it has a solid structure that keeps its house shape perfectly. The outer material mimics the texture of the original home, and the gold hardware adds a touch of luxury that reminds you this is a high-end collector’s item.

Because it is such a rare and complex piece, the price is just as jaw-dropping as the design. The Malle Maison de Famille is currently valued at approximately $47,000 (or roughly Rs 43,00,000), making it one of the most expensive and sought-after items in the Louis Vuitton collection.

When you open the roof, you see different sections for holding your things, making it a mix of a beautiful art piece and a useful bag. Each compartment is lined with vibrant colours, which provide a nice surprise every time the ‘house’ is opened. It has specific spots for essentials, proving that even a bag shaped like a building can be practical.