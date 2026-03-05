International Women’s Day 2026: Women’s Day is not just a day to celebrate women, but also to honour the many achievements, pushing for a gender equal world. Celebrated every year on March 8, this year’s theme, ‘Give to Gain’, is an ode to encourage a mindset of generosity and collaboration.

Like many other celebrations, the day has been commercialised for far too long. From Women’s Day sales, where brands turn pink for a day, to ‘happy hour’ promotions in bars, the day can be made special by more than just discounts. If it’s your galentine, partner, mother, or sister, these options are ideal for a quick Women’s Day Weekend 2026 getaway.

Women’s Day Weekend 2026: Things to do in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Delhi NCR

Women’s Day DIY Workshop

Date: Sunday, March 8

Time: 12 PM

Venue: Artphonso, MG Road, Gurugram

Book tickets on District started at Rs 499, as you treat the artsy woman in your life with a hands-on clay trinket-making workshop. Take home your cute DIY creations, forever etching this Women’s Day Weekend.

8-Course Michelin-Starred Culinary Affair

Date: Saturday, March 7

Time: 8 PM

Venue: OKO, The Lalit New Delhi

Book your slots at District starting at Rs 10,000 for a bougie gourmet meal as Michelin Star Chef Philipp Dyczek displays his exquisite skills. The one-of-a-kind tasting experience is perfect for luxury seekers and culinary connoisseurs.

She-Nanigans

Date: Saturday, March 7

Time: 7PM

Venue: Social, Vasant Kunj

For the party people, thrill-seekers, and Karaoke-enthusiasts, this evening is for you. Curate your Women’s Day Weekend as you indulge in a girl’s night out. (Also available in Mumbai’s Vikroli Social and Bengaluru’s Indiranagar Social)

Mumbai

NH7 Weekender Pre-Party ft. Aminjaz

Date: Friday, March 6

Time: 9:30 PM – 1 AM

Venue: Khar Social

With the NH7 Weekender, Pune, around the corner from Friday, March 13 to Sunday March 15, the organisers have organised a pre-party exclusively for you. The NH7 Weekender Pre-Party will also have the chaotically funny Aminjaz and perfect for your girl gang who likes to party. Get your tickets on District for Rs 499.

Sip, Dance, Stretch

Date: Sunday, March 8

Time: 8:30 AM

Venue: Juhu Beach

For the fitness enthusiasts and mindful spirits who want to spend Women’s Day on their mental health, this is the perfect event for a morning filled with a curated yoga-dance routine. Get tickets on District for Rs 499.

Sushi Making Workshop

Date: Saturday, March 7

Time: As per your convenience

Venue: Urban Platter, Mahim

For the food DIY specialists and especially for those who say, ‘I could’ve made this at home.’ Enjoy a hands-on beginner-friendly sushi-making workshop and explore the magic of Japanese cuisine. Get tickets on District for Rs 1050.

Bengaluru

Besharam Tour 2026

Date: Friday, March 6

Time: 8 PM onwards

Venue: The Humming Tree

Besharam by Boh!b is a one-of-a-kind throwback event which embodies boldness, authenticity, and being unapologetically desi. Perfect for your millennial woman, channel your inner maximalist and get tickets on District for Rs 999.

FRIENDS Trivia Night

Date: Saturday, March 7

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Bramble Kitchen & Bar

If you’re a FRIENDS fan and still not at a trivia night with your girl gang, it’s high time you visit one! This trivia night is especially curated to liven up the Women’s Day Weekend 2026 without hassles – a drink, snacks, and talking about your favourite TV show. Get tickets on District for Rs 499.

Skandagiri Trek

Date: Friday, March 6 & Saturday, March 7

Time: 11 AM – 1:30 PM

Venue: Skandagiri Hill

Bengaluru’s most adventurous sunrise trek, the Skandagiri Trek, is ideal for thrill-seeking women. Grab your trekking shoes and explore. Start your Women’s Day Weekend 2026 with a breath of fresh air. (Organised by escape2Bangalore)