When it comes to Mumbai homes, the image that usually comes to mind is of glossy, high-end spaces, everything perfectly placed, everything a little too polished. But the home of Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge doesn’t quite fit that picture.

Zaheer, one of India’s most iconic former fast bowlers, and Sagarika, the actress best known for her role in Chak De! India, have built a life together that balances the spotlight with a very private, grounded home life. Their house feels quieter, more personal. It’s not trying too hard, and that’s what makes it stand out.

Built over time, not in one go

The couple hasn’t designed their home in a rush. Instead of finishing everything at once, they’ve added things slowly over time. Pieces picked up during travels, items they connected with, and details that felt right have all found a place here.

Because of that, the house doesn’t feel staged. It feels like it has grown naturally.

A touch of Kolhapur in Mumbai

A big part of the warmth comes from Sagarika’s roots. She grew up in Kolhapur, and that influence shows in the house.

Wooden doors, softer fabrics, and traditional elements bring a sense of familiarity. It doesn’t feel overly modern or cold. There’s a comfort in the way everything comes together.

A living room that feels real

The living room reflects this mix of styles quite clearly. There’s a deep green sofa that stands out, but it doesn’t feel like it’s just there for display. It looks like a place where people actually sit and spend time.

Around it, there are different textures including cushions, chairs, rugs but nothing feels too coordinated. And that’s what makes it work.

During festivals, the same space shifts slightly. With traditional décor and warmer tones, it takes on a festive look without losing its everyday feel.

A wall full of memories

One corner that naturally draws attention is a wall covered with photographs.

It’s not arranged in a perfect, decorative way. Instead, it feels personal. The pictures reflect moments from their lives, travels, family time, small memories that matter.

It’s the kind of detail that adds character without trying too hard.

Made for everyday living

Despite how well everything comes together, the house doesn’t feel delicate. It’s clearly meant to be lived in.

With a young child and two dogs, practicality plays a big role. The furniture feels sturdy, the fabrics look easy to manage, and nothing seems too precious to use.

A quieter, calmer bedroom

The bedroom has a different feel compared to the rest of the house. It’s softer and more relaxed. With a four-poster bed, light curtains, and muted tones, it feels relaxed and calm.

In the end, it’s not one thing that defines this home. It’s the overall feeling. Zaheer and Sagarika’s home doesn’t try to impress with perfection. Instead, it feels like a space that has grown with time, one that reflects the people living in it.