In a major shift for Indian cricket, Aryaman Vikram Birla has been named Chairman of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The announcement came on March 24, 2026, soon after a consortium led by the Aditya Birla Group completed a full buyout of the franchise.

As reported by NDTV Profit and confirmed in a company statement, the deal is valued at around Rs 16,660 crore ($1.78 billion). That figure places it among the most expensive team acquisitions anywhere in the world.

A new ownership era begins at RCB

The sale closes a long chapter for United Spirits Limited, which had owned the team since the early days of the Indian Premier League. United Spirits is controlled by Diageo Plc.

The new ownership group brings together a mix of Indian corporate power and global investors. Alongside the Aditya Birla Group, the consortium includes the Times of India Group, private equity major Blackstone, and Bolt Ventures, led by investor David Blitzer.

The new ownership group brings together a mix of Indian corporate power and global investors. (Image Source: Instagram)

The acquisition covers both the men’s IPL side and the women’s team in the Women’s Premier League, which has been performing strongly in recent seasons.

Why did Aryaman Birla step away from cricket?

What makes Aryaman Birla’s appointment stand out is his past on the field. Before moving into business, he played domestic cricket as a left-handed opener for Madhya Pradesh.

According to ESPNcricinfo, one of his most notable performances was a century against Bengal at Eden Gardens in 2018. That same year, he was picked up by the Rajasthan Royals for Rs 30 lakh in the IPL auction.

But his time in cricket was short-lived. In 2019, at just 22, he stepped away from the sport, speaking openly about dealing with anxiety. It was a rare moment of honesty in Indian cricket, where such conversations are still not common.

From cricket whites to the boardroom

After leaving cricket, Aryaman Birla moved into the corporate world. Over the next few years, he took on responsibilities within the family business while keeping a relatively low public profile.

He later went on to study at Harvard Business School, completing his MBA in 2025. Since then, he has held roles across group companies, including Grasim Industries and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail.

After leaving cricket, Aryaman Birla moved into the corporate world. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Aryaman Birla’s wealth, legacy and a quiet lifestyle

Aryaman comes from one of India’s most established business families, led by Kumar Mangalam Birla. Estimates by Forbes place the family’s wealth at well over Rs 1.8 lakh crore.

Despite that, his public image has remained understated. The family’s Mumbai residence, Jatia House in Malabar Hill, is often cited as a symbol of their legacy. The sea-facing property, spread over about 30,000 square feet, was acquired for around Rs 425 crore and reflects a blend of heritage design and modern comfort.

Their car collection, which reportedly includes a Rolls-Royce Ghost and a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, points to a taste for luxury, though not one that is loudly displayed.

A new phase for RCB

In a statement following the takeover, Aryaman Birla described the opportunity as both an honour and a responsibility. He spoke about building on the franchise’s strong identity while taking it to a wider global audience.

For fans of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, this marks the beginning of a new chapter. The team has long enjoyed one of the most loyal fanbases in the IPL, often referred to as the “12th Man,” but has struggled with consistency on the field.

With new ownership, deep financial backing, and leadership that understands both cricket and business, expectations are naturally high.

Whether this translates into trophies remains to be seen. But one thing is clear, the story of Aryaman Birla has come full circle, returning to cricket in a role very different from where it began.