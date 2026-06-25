There are thousands of house tours on the Internet. But to roam the halls of one of the most secure houses in the world, one must be the Gen-Z granddaughter of US President Donald Trump. Influencer and golfer Kai Trump recently gave a walking tour of the White House, and it was like no other.

Think influencer hauls, a-day-in-my-life, and get-ready-with-me videos – that’s how Kai showed off the Presidential abode. She also confirmed several rumours — showing viewers his much rumoured Diet Coke button and some of the latest decorations. But that’s not all, she also revealed his exclusive gold tray, with Sharpies neatly displayed on his desk in the Oval Office.

Here’s a closer look at Kai Trump‘s White House tour.

Inside the White House

Kai Trump, granddaughter of the US President Donald Trump, has had access to the White House for nearly a decade. She was first spotted with milk teeth in a selfie with her presidential grandpa posing in the White House. Since then, she has made several memories.

Kai walked her audience through a series of rooms for the White House ‘tour’ – showcasing the many paintings that occupy the walls of the halls. She jokingly pointed to George Washington‘s portrait and said, “My best friend…we’re real tight.”

Walking through the halls, which look like they are lined with cameras and several spots for Trump’s press conferences, are doors lining every pillar. Warm lighting dominates the White House as it complements the walls and marble-checkered floor. “I used to play soccer in these halls,” recalled Kai.

Trump’s portrait of his assisnation attempt on the walls of the White House. (Image: X)

Reaching the second floor, she showed the reception hall and the front entrance where all the world leaders enter the White House. Surrounded by ornate candlesticks, the residents don’t usually use the entrance. On the opposite side of it lies Trump’s podium on a red carpet – announcement ready. However, an image that grazes past through the corner of the eye is the gigantic image of Trump’s assassination attempt hung right in front of the entrance.

In the middle of it all, Kai Trump remarks, “There’s really nothing special right now,” as she walks the halls of one of the most recognisable buildings in the world. Stepping outside, she takes a tour of the white courtyard that reflects the sun onto the sculptures of Alexander Hamilton or, as Kai describes him, “What a chiller.”

Placed a few feet away is an iconic sculpture of Benjamin Franklin, also her ‘dear friend’. Kai shows another version and says, “Our old boy, Benji – we call him Benji.”

“We call him Benji,” said Kai Trump who has frequented the White House for a decade. (Image: X)

Red, White, and the Oval Office

Kai Trump also takes the camera through the iconic Red and Blue Rooms, which sound as they look. Featuring a signature red carpet, the Red Room, one of the three state parlours, exudes an American Empire style and has hosted several crucial political negotiations. Going back to 1933, it was Eleanor Roosevelt, the then First Lady, who hosted the first-ever women-only press conference in the Red Room.

Being a crucial part of history, the Red Room has witnessed several key moments. Adjacent lies the Blue Room. It serves as the primary reception space for receiving lines, visiting dignitaries, and small gatherings – the most important of the three state parlours. In fact, the room’s distinctive ‘oval’ shape was George Washington’s inspiration for the iconic Oval Office in 1909 – now laden in gold.

Trump’s golden Oval Office. (Image: X)

“He loves gold, it’s like the favourite thing on the planet…he added gold everywhere,” said Kai Trump, pointing all the way up to the ceiling, one of the many new additions made by her grandfather, Donald Trump.

“He has a very, very good attention to detail. Everything that he thought should be gold – he made gold.”

While a significant part of the Oval Office has been at the centre of serious backlash, especially the gold enhancements, Kai Trump casually takes the seat of the President as she continues giving the rest of the tour. Apart from the historic paraphernalia housed inside the walls of the Oval Office, the Declaration of Independence is displayed on a separate wall.

The rumoured Diet Coke button in the Oval Office. (Image: X)

Sitting at the walnut desk, which has been central to several spy thrillers, Kai Trump gave her viewers a closer look at a gold tray. It sits at the corner of Trump’s desk and houses the pens he uses to make his bold, black signature across documents. The gold tray comes with a set of coasters and a dedicated button for Diet Coke, which became the centre of discussion on the Internet for a significant share of time.

However, this is not the first time Kai Trump has taken the Internet down the halls of the White House. In April 2025, in a video that went viral and amassed 12 million views, Kai Trump gave her fans a glimpse of the presidential residence. With floor-ceiling windows in some parts, the White House also has a golf simulator, a putting turf, a private gym, and a bowling alley.