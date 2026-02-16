Big Bang Theory star Kunal Nayyar has found a way to use his sitcom success for something much more personal than just Hollywood fame. While most of us know him as the brilliant but shy Raj Koothrappali, Nayyar recently shared that he spends his free time in a way that’s more like a secret mission than a typical celebrity lifestyle.

In a candid interview with The i Paper late last year, he revealed a late-night ritual: scrolling through GoFundMe to find random families struggling with medical debt and paying off their bills. He jokingly called it his “masked vigilante thing,” explaining that since the show gave him so much financial freedom, he feels a genuine responsibility to give some of that relief back to people who are going through difficult times.

The midnight “vigilante”

Nayyar’s philanthropy isn’t conducted through flashy galas or press releases. Instead, it happens behind a glowing screen in the quiet hours of the night. By scrolling through GoFundMe, he identifies random families buried under the crushing weight of healthcare costs and clears their debts.

Having earned an estimated $1 million per episode at the height of his sitcom’s success, Nayyar views his $45 million net worth not as a trophy, but as a “grace from the universe.”

For many, the American healthcare system is a source of profound anxiety and a cause of tragedy. Medical debt is one of the leading causes of bankruptcy in the country, even with insurance.

Nayyar’s generous intervention sometimes makes all the difference between a family losing their home or having a second chance. He explained that this money doesn’t “weigh heavy” on him; rather, it provides the freedom to act when he sees someone in need.

A philosophy of kindness

This quiet activism is closely tied to Nayyar’s personal philosophy of direct action. He has expressed a belief that waiting for political leaders or institutions to fix the world’s problems is a recipe for stagnation. “No one is going to come and change the world for you; you have to do it for yourself,” he noted during his 2025 press tour.

His generosity extends beyond medical bills. Kunal Nayyar and his wife, Neha Kapur, have put a lot of heart into supporting causes that hit close to home for them. A big part of that is helping students who might not otherwise be able to afford a degree.

Nayyar actually pledged $300,000 to his alma mater, Temple University, to fund scholarships for acting students – specifically aiming to help those from urban public schools who just need a financial break to finish their education.

The couple also teams up with the rest of the Big Bang cast to support the show’s scholarship endowment at UCLA, which helps low-income students get into STEM fields. Outside of the classroom, they’re big animal lovers and regularly support shelters and rescue groups.

Life imitating art

Interestingly, Nayyar discussed these real-life acts of kindness while promoting his 2025 film, Christmas Karma. In this Bollywood-inspired retelling of A Christmas Carol, Nayyar plays Eshaan Sood – a modern-day Scrooge.

The irony isn’t lost on fans: while his character learns the value of a penny, Nayyar himself is busy giving away thousands. He hopes the film’s message of forgiveness and redemption encourages others to look at their neighbors with more compassion. By choosing to be a “masked vigilante” of kindness, Kunal Nayyar is proving that the most powerful roles are the ones played off-camera.