Billionaire Lifestyle: Michael Dell, founder and CEO of Dell Technologies, is ranked among the world’s top ten richest individuals on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as of April 22, 2026. The man has assembled one of modern tech’s most commanding fortunes. With a net worth of $177 billion, as per Bloomberg, Dell now sits ahead of industry titans such as Nvidia’s Jensen Huang and LVMH fashion magnate Bernard Arnault.

Michael Dell’s Net Worth

Dell is currently the seventh‑richest person on the planet whose wealth surged dramatically this year, adding roughly $36.6 billion in 2026 alone, including a recent jump of $2.66 billion, as per the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. The bulk of that rise has been fueled by a sharp rally in Dell Technologies’ share price, as well as returns from investments steered through his private firm, DFO Management.

Beyond the balance sheets and boardroom victories, Dell’s daily rhythm reveals a different side of the billionaire: a relentless focus on discipline and well‑being. Like many tech founders, he begins his day before sunrise, weaving early routines into a deliberate effort to sustain a healthier work–life equilibrium. Here is a closer look at how Michael Dell starts his day.

The Billionaire’s 4 AM Secret: How Michael Dell Balances Work and Play

Dell had said in a 2024 podcast, named ‘In Good Company with Nicolai Tangen’, that he learned there’s a “diminishing return to the number of hours worked in any given day,” and added, “If you’re going to do something for a long time, you better find the [right mixture of] working and playing and relaxing.”

A strong believer in the ‘work, play, relax’ philosophy, Michael Dell still makes sure his mornings start early. The Texas-based entrepreneur typically wakes up between 4 and 5 AM, a routine made possible by turning in early, usually around 8:30 or 9 PM, the previous night.

His day begins with a workout, setting the tone before work begins. Over the years, Dell has also spoken about the importance of avoiding burnout and not overworking, according to a report by Entrepreneur.

In a conversation with Gaurav Ahuja of Timeless in October 2025, he also shared that he does not drink alcohol. For Dell, a 35-year marriage and a healthy lifestyle are habits he continues to rely on, something he believes whose “opposite would be horrible”. Dell had said that this routine keeps him focused and productive through the day.”

Michael Dell on the importance of humour and laughter

Michael also said that humour plays a key role in his company. “If you can’t laugh, joke around, play tricks on people, you’re doing it wrong, right?” he said. But this billionaire mindset doesn’t spring up from the need to be funny, but from staying true to his principle of ‘work, play, relax.’ Speaking about his emphasis on laughter at the workplace, Dell shared in the podcast that light-hearted conversations help build a more collaborative environment

Dell’s parenting methodology and advice for the younger generation

In the Timeless interview, Dell also revealed intently that his children have grown up to be highly ambitious. His son Zach, founder of one of the most valuable Austin-based startups, Base Power, is set to create over 500 jobs this year.

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“My kids definitely grew up in a comfortable environment, but that doesn’t mean we did everything for them or made it easy. In our house, the rules were the rules. If you wanted something, you had to work hard for it, or save your money, or whatnot,” Dell shared his parenting philosophy.

At the same time, he believed that while parents may not be right at all times, they’re not “always wrong either.” This came after his parents, who wanted him to pursue the medical profession, did not realise his interest in technology. He further shared during the podcast that it was his mother who told him and his two brothers the importance of winning. “Play nice, but win,” he recalled, which not only became Dell’s guiding philosophy, but also the title of his 2021 book.

In the end, he gave a generalised advice for the generation to come, “Experiment, take risks, fail, find difficult problems, do something valuable, don’t be afraid, and, you know, be bold.”