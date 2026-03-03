Sunny Leone – a Bollywood actor, reality show host, model, and mother – is one of the most popular faces in the industry. From a contestant on Bigg Boss Season 5 to building a Rs 16 crore home, Sunny Leone has been living with her husband, Daniel Weber, in their Mumbai LA-style pent-house since 15 years.

Welcoming Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan and her loyal cook, Dilip, by her side, Sunny Leone opened the doors to her home to the chaotic duo. Walking through a lobby that looks no less than the sets of Khan’s ‘Om Shanti Om’, they reach a double-door, bodyguarded, house.

Sunny Leone’s grey, monochrome living room. (Image: Screengrab/YouTube)

Step inside Sunny Leone’s lavish Mumbai home

Greeted by their pet French poodle, Izzy, Sunny Leone’s house opens to black and white marble tiles on the floor. Adorned with minimalist elements, the monochrome house is dominated by metallic grey accents. The entryway passage opens to two full-length mirrors, making the indoors seem even bigger.

As you enter, you are welcomed with an airy and well-lit living room. A separate arena for dining and entertaining guests, the house has another cosy nook, usually reserved for the family. Proudly displaying Asher and Noah’s piano, it is complemented by a Buddhist painting sourced directly from Nepal.

An art connoisseur of sorts, Leone is actively involved in decorating her home with her children. Proudly displaying their hand-made creations, they display the art in the passage, and one of the resin works right at the entrance.

Sunny Leone’s and her kid’s hand-made artwork on the living room walls. (Image: Screengrab/YouTube)

Minimalist, monochrome interiors with art that shines

The overall upholstery is grey and white. With suede sofas, the interiors are centrally air-conditioned. With several home decor pieces in every corner, the house is largely industrial but western in its aesthetic. Quilted upholstery with soft edges flows around the dining room, living room, and even the kitchen.

The spacious kitchen was reconstructed to the family’s needs. A separate area for cooking, the L-shaped counter has stools for the family, with a separate table for quick breakfasts. There is a special spot for Guru Nanak, a Sikh guru, a small worship spot created in a shelf.

Sunny Leone’s spacious balcony with walking deck overlooking the Mumbai skyline. (Image: Screengrab/YouTube)

Stepping out to the balcony, it is a full-length walking deck with chairs and a view that overlooks the Mumbai skyline. As Farah Khan approached to see if she could see her home from there, the camera gave a clear view of the wall garden that complements the otherwise modern home.

Sunny Leone’s LA-style kitchen. (Image: Screengrab/YouTube)

Sunny Leone’s motherhood journey

Nisha, Sunny Leone’s eldest child, in fact, is an entrepreneur herself. She revealed that she had a patented tissue box design and continues to earn from it – at the age of 10. And, it’s called ‘boo box’.

However, motherhood was not all shiny for Leone, especially when it came to deciding on surrogacy. Nisha, who was adopted after birth, was Sunny and Daniel’s first child. She always wanted to adopt a child, but she shared that one of their attempt at IVF had already failed.