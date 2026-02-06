The vice captain of the Indian women’s national cricket team Smriti Mandhana is one of the most important athletes in the country currently. Recently in the news for her cancelled wedding to music composer Palash Muchhal, the cricketer overcame a 103 degree fever to lead Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a stunning victory in the latest WPL match against Delhi Capitals.

Mandhana was born to a Hindu Marwari family in Sangli, Maharashtra where she also currently resides. Her home is a spacious 5000 sq ft merged apartment that comfortably houses her family and balances their comfort alongside her own private needs. Here’s everything to know about her luxurious Sangli home.

Inside Smriti Mandhana’s Sangli apartment

As the primary residence of the star cricketer, the Sangli home is deeply connected to her roots as Mandhana was born and raised in the very same city. Known as the “Turmeric City of India”, Sangli is famous for being India’s and Asia’s largest hub for the global trade of the spice. The Mandhana family home is situated in the Madhavnagar locality.

The home was built by merging two adjacent flats on the same floor of the residential complex, giving it a massive 5000 sq ft area. The area is large and spacious, opening into the bright living room where a long trophy wall captures visitor’s attention. The trophy wall contains all of Mandhana’s achievements, from awards, medals and cricket memorabilia to clippings of her wins from Sangli to the international stage.

The home is warm yet functional – mixing together aesthetics but keeping in mind the needs of a star sportsperson. A neutral palette runs through the home with soft browns and creams making for a majority of the colour scheme, accompanied by quality woodwork. The interiors opt for minimalism over extravagance and plush couches and curtains round out the living spaces.

Special features of the home

The Mandhana family home has a dedicated gym corner inside a large room that is multi-purpose. The room is one of the most special in the home as it can also be used as a studio space for content creation or a TV space for the whole family. As a rising star, it is important for Mandhana to have access to all of the above activities without a moment’s hesitation.

The kitchen and dining area follow an open layout with an interesting counter seating for family and guests. The house is also equipped with multiple balconies and indoor plants – creating a calming energy away from the hustle and bustle of the world of sports. With warm lighting brightening up her room alongside large windows, Smriti Mandhana’s Sangli home is a representation of who she is: Warm and stable.