When Selena Gomez and music producer Benny Blanco got engaged in December 2024, they marked the milestone with more than just a ring. The couple simultaneously closed one of the year’s most headline-grabbing real estate deals — a $35 million Spanish-style estate tucked into the Beverly Hills Flats, acquired off-market in a transaction that, according to Robb Report, ranked among 2024’s most expensive real estate deals.

The purchase, discreet and swift, announced a new chapter for the billionaire beauty entrepreneur — and offered a rare glimpse into how old-world architectural legacy meets contemporary celebrity living.

The Beverly Hills mansion has since become the couple’s marital home. As per reports by Today and Us Weekly, Gomez and Blanco married on September 27, 2025, in a star-studded ceremony in Montecito, near Santa Barbara, officially making the historic estate their shared residence.

A Wallace Neff masterwork restored

The property’s most compelling story is its pedigree. According to Robb Report, the meticulously restored and expanded 7,000-square-foot residence was originally designed in 1928 by renowned architect Wallace Neff and features immaculate architecture, seven bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and elegant period details.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s Beverly Hills home is one with a distinct past and connection to the Golden Age of Hollywood. (Image: Instagram)

Neff, widely regarded as the definitive architect of the Golden Age of Hollywood, is celebrated for his signature California Spanish Colonial Revival style — and this estate is considered a textbook example of his craft.

Before the couple acquired it, the property was owned by filmmaker Todd Phillips, best known for directing the Joker franchise and The Hangover trilogy, adding another layer of Hollywood history to its walls. The off-market nature of the deal, per Robb Report, made it one of the year’s most notable celebrity real estate transactions.

The main residence announces itself immediately. Per reports, a dramatic spiral staircase beneath a hand-painted domed ceiling draws the eye upward upon entry, while the interiors include multiple fireplaces and a wood-panelled library.

A glimpse of the spiral staircase that welcomes visitors. (Image: Instagram)

Period-accurate arched windows and doorways run throughout, lending the home a coherent architectural grammar that restoration work has carefully preserved. A formal dining room, a gourmet kitchen with a breakfast area, and what property listings described as a fairytale playroom round out the primary living spaces.

The primary suite and additional structures

According to property details reported by Architectural Digest, the primary suite occupies the upper level and features a private covered terrace alongside a naturally lit tile bathroom with a freestanding tub and a glass shower — a combination that balances period charm with thoroughly modern comfort.

The couple’s primary suite is well ventilated and lit. (Image: Instagram)

The estate sits on what listing details, as cited by multiple outlets, describe as a rare double lot totalling nearly one acre of gated, park-like grounds on one of the best streets in the Beverly Hills Flats.

The grounds are lush and feature a glass-walled greenhouse as well as other amenities. (Image: Instagram)

The outdoor spaces are equally lush: according to Robb Report, the grounds include a stone-encased pool and spa, a glass-walled greenhouse, and a dedicated fitness centre. Fountains, rolling lawns, and a pergola lounge complete a setting that manages to feel both grand and private.

Gomez and Blanco’s iconic home also features a Dolby-certified home theatre. (Image: Instagram)

Apart from the main house, two additional structures house a state-of-the-art studio, a gym, and a private theatre. Reports further note that one auxiliary dwelling unit features a Dolby-certified home theatre with a fireplace and guest suites above, while a second detached structure functions as a large studio or office — a fitting amenity for a couple whose combined output spans pop music, record production, and a growing entertainment empire.

From a $35 million purchase to a real estate portfolio

The Beverly Hills mansion is the crown jewel of what has become a considerable real estate portfolio for both Gomez and Blanco. Gomez still holds several other properties, including, according to Robb Report, a striking Encino estate once custom-built for rock legend Tom Petty and his wife Jane Benyo in 1989.

The same publication reports that the Encino home, purchased by Gomez for close to $5 million, has been listed for sale at just under $6.5 million. She also retains a $1.8 million home in Woodland Hills, which, is currently occupied by her mother and stepfather.

As for Blanco, his Malibu beach cottage was lost in the Palisades Fire in early 2025, as reported by Haute Living. He has since continued consolidating his portfolio — selling his longtime Manhattan bachelor pad in Chelsea’s Chelsea Mercantile building for $3.6 million in April 2025, according to Robb Report.

Together, the Beverly Hills estate stands as the most significant acquisition either has made — a property that bridges Hollywood’s golden architectural era with the couple’s present-day status.

For Gomez, who began her real estate journey with a modest $2.175 million home in Tarzana in 2011, the Wallace Neff manor represents both a personal and professional apex. As Blanco himself wrote on Instagram after their wedding, “I married a real life disney princess” — and the castle, it seems, was always part of the plan.