Savji Dholakia, the man famously known as the ‘Diamond king’ for gifting cars and apartments to his employees, has finally opened the doors to his own sanctuary. In a recent video tour shared by CurlyTales, the founder of Hari Krishna Exports gave the world a glimpse into his massive 50-acre estate in Surat, a property that feels less like a billionaire’s mansion and more like a high-end spiritual resort.

What makes this home truly remarkable isn’t just the price tag or the scale, but the fact that it houses 64 family members under one roof. For Dholakia, the estate isn’t just a residence; he describes it as a ‘temple’ where his massive joint family lives, works, and stays connected.

A village of villas

Located on the outskirts of Surat, the estate is an architectural marvel designed to balance privacy with unity. The 50-acre property is organised into several independent villas for different branches of the family. However, these aren’t isolated homes. They are all connected by grand central meeting spaces and a massive, clubhouse-style living room where everyone gathers.

The design is intentionally open on all four sides, ensuring that every corner of the home feels connected to the natural world. Dholakia explained that the house was originally meant to be a temporary setup, but the family found so much peace there that they decided to make it their permanent base.

Cows, meditation, and 1.5 lakh trees

Walking through the grounds, it is clear that Dholakia’s lifestyle is rooted in tradition and wellness. Instead of guard dogs, the family keeps cows on the property. Dholakia believes cows produce positive vibrations and that their presence is medicinal for the family.

The estate is also a literal forest, boasting over 1.5 lakh trees and plants. This includes a vast variety of Ayurvedic plants that the family incorporates into their daily meals, as well as exotic trees imported from China. For spiritual health, the property features a dedicated meditation temple where the family spends quiet time.

World-class amenities for a ‘small village’

Despite housing 64 residents, the estate operates less like a private home and more like a self-sufficient luxury village, complete with world-class amenities designed to serve a large, close-knit family. Beyond its expansive kitchen and living spaces, the property features a full-fledged sports complex with dedicated courts for pickleball, volleyball and tennis, allowing multiple games to unfold at once.

A state-of-the-art gym caters to daily fitness routines, while a spacious private home theatre brings everyone together, large enough for the entire family to gather and cheer during cricket matches, turning every screening into a shared celebration.

From 12-year-old migrant to industrial giant

The tour also touched upon Dholakia’s incredible rags-to-riches story. He arrived in Surat at the age of 12 with nothing but a dream. Today, while he sits atop a diamond empire, he remains deeply connected to his humble roots. His home reflects this lavish in scale, but deeply traditional in soul. It is a rare example of how modern wealth can still coexist with the age-old Indian tradition of the joint family.