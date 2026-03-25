After keeping their wedding in Udaipur low-key and close-knit, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda skipped the idea of a packed honeymoon and chose something far more relaxed. The two flew out to Koh Samui with a small group of friends, calling it a ‘buddymoon,’ a slower, more easygoing way to spend time after the celebrations.

A villa that lets you slow down

The couple is staying at Koh Koon, a villa tucked into the Chaweng Noi hillside. It’s a large space, but it doesn’t try too hard to impress. The design is simple, with white walls, soft colours, and wide windows that let the outdoors blend in naturally.

Built to host groups, the villa has multiple bedrooms and open common areas that feel lived-in rather than staged. The dining space, in particular, stands out for how functional it feels, less about design, more about people actually gathering, eating, and spending time together.

The view that takes over

Step outside and the mood shifts instantly. The patio opens out to uninterrupted sea views, with a basic seating setup that does just enough. Sofas, a table, soft lighting for the evening, that’s all there is, and it works.

It’s the kind of place where you don’t need a plan. You sit, you talk, you watch the sky change colour, and that’s enough for the day.

The moments they’ve shared

Only after settling into the space do the glimpses from their trip start to make sense. The videos they’ve shared are simple and unpolished. In one, Rashmika laughs about still getting used to calling Vijay ‘my husband.’ In others, they’re just moving through the day, having breakfast, playing music, dancing indoors.

In one candid exchange, Vijay asks where they see themselves a few years from now. Rashmika answers without overthinking it: travelling more, finding places like this. It’s a small moment, but it feels real.

Days without a schedule

From what Rashmika has written, the trip has been about slowing everything down. Quiet mornings, swims in the afternoon, and evenings that stretch into games, movies and long conversations. Nothing seems planned, and that’s probably the point.

She mentioned that the place began to feel like home almost immediately, which shows in how comfortably they seem to be moving through their days.

What does the stay cost

The experience comes at a price. The villa is said to cost around Rs 7.8 lakh for three nights, roughly Rs 2.5 lakh per night. The stay includes meals, housekeeping, a villa manager and airport transfers, so everything is taken care of.

A wedding before this pause

The couple had a private wedding in Udaipur attended by family and close friends. The ceremony brought together Telugu and Kodava traditions. They later hosted a reception in Hyderabad for friends from the film industry.