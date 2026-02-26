Vijay-Rashmika wedding: South superstars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are set to tie the knot in a lavish wedding. A long-term relationship that has stood the test of time is set to culminate in a high-profile affair in Udaipur. Unlike several celebrity couples who took their celebrations to private islands, Vijay and Rashmika have kept it domestic.

Earlier this week, they announced their wedding tag ‘Virosh‘ a name given to them by loving fans online. They embraced the fan theories and made it official. Express reports revealed that their lavish wedding is set to take place at the ITC Mementos in Udaipur. With a rumoured budget of Rs 90 lakh to Rs 2.5 crore, this marks one of the biggest celebrity weddings in a while.

Inside ITC Mementos – The ‘Virosh’ wedding venue

Nestled in the Aravalli Hills, ITC Mementos in Udaipur is located near the Eklingji Temple. Spanning across 105 acres, it is tucked neatly away from Udaipur city, but it exudes exclusivity and is an ideal spot for a celebrity wedding of Vijay and Rashmika.

The regal hotel palace has over 100 villas and suites, which cost nearly Rs 25,000-28,000 a night. Presidential suites and premium villas may also exceed to Rs 90,000 a night.

The iconic ITC hotel offers lake view villas, which are ideal for a romantic getaway. Premium villas feature their own private pools, adorned with authentic thekri glasswork. The grand prize, however, are the Presidential suites, which include a temperature-controlled private pool, jacuzzi, and its own spa therapy room. It has a three-bedroom arena with a 24-hour private chef and butler for the guests. They can enjoy private candle-lit dinners at gazebos and even semi-private pools outside. The property also has a lavish dining hall, lit up with the brightest lights and is accessible only by ferry.

Vijay and Rashmika first crossed paths in 2018. Several rumours arose after their appearance in Geetha Govindam. However, years later in 2025, they finally announced their engagement, after several social media speculations paired them as the ‘it’ couple of South cinema. The lavish wedding, however, is set to be a close-knit affair and will host family members only. In social media posts, actor Rashmika Mandanna hinted at glimpses of their haldi ceremony, with an all-yellow decor. The theme, while it remains undisclosed, resembled an English cottagecore picnic.

Biggest Bollywood weddings in Udaipur – Who tops the chart?

Weddings in Udaipur, especially the ones involving a celebrity, have always been a big deal. Creating headlines across the world, these weddings have even attracted guests like Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, and even Barron Trump. But the Mantena billionaire wedding was not only one in the 21st century that pioneered this display of wealth.

One of the first Bollywood couples to tie the knot was Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani. In 2004, they got married in a royal marble palace which overlooked the City Lake at the Shiv Niwas Palace. Much later in 2023, Parineeti Chopra and AAP member Raghav Chadha had a private and intimate moment amid rose petals and orchards. Recreating the moment from Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding, Chopra dazzled in a minimalist decor at the Leela Palace.