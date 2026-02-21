Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas own a massive 20,000-square-foot mansion in Encino, Los Angeles; one of the most talked-about celebrity properties in the area.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the couple purchased the estate in September 2019 for approximately $20 million; a price tag that equated to roughly Rs 144 – 170 crore at the time. This purchase set a record for the neighbourhood, making it one of the most expensive sales ever recorded in that specific part of the San Fernando Valley.

Designed with an open-concept layout that focuses on a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor living, the home is a physical manifestation of serene luxury. It sits on a picturesque, hilly plot of land. This not only offers the family a high degree of privacy but also provides stunning views of the surrounding canyons.

To balance its modern architecture, the interior features extensive use of natural materials like wood and stone – creating a warm and grounded feel despite its vast size.

Luxury amenities of a luxurious property

The property is built primarily for entertainment and contains several features that are considered rare even for high-end celebrity homes. Inside the 20,000 square feet of space, the couple has opted for massive a two-lane bowling alley and a full-sized indoor basketball court.

As an actress and a film enthusiast Chopra also made sure the home had a movie theatre with IMAX-sized proportions. The house also features a temperature-controlled wine room, a wet bar, and an underground lounge equipped with a pool table for guest gatherings.

When it comes to living space, the home has seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. The master suite is one of the most striking features of the home, containing its own private sitting area, a fireplace, and a massive walk-in closet. The attached bathroom is designed like a professional spa, with a large soaking tub and a rainfall shower making for a premium bathing experience.

Outside, the backyard is centred around a large infinity pool that overlooks the hills. The outdoor area is rounded out with a cabana-style lounge and a barbecue station. If that wasn’t enough a tiki bar adds to the overall aesthetic of the plush space, making it a perfect spot for hosting large parties. Additionally, the home includes a fully-equipped gym with mirrored walls – which frequently features in the couple’s social media posts.

Legal and structural battles faced by the Chopra-Jonas family

Despite its luxury status, the home has faced significant challenges over the last few years. According to reports from Page Six, Priyanka and Nick began experiencing serious structural issues around April 2020.

The couple discovered water leaks near the pool and barbecue area, which eventually led to a major mold infestation. The damage was so severe that it made the home temporarily unlivable, forcing the family – including their daughter Malti Marie – to move out for an extended period.

In May 2023, the couple took legal action against the sellers, seeking millions in damages. The lawsuit pointed to “porous waterproofing” as a major issue, which led to high repair costs. After spending months on extensive renovations to fix the mold and water damage, they were finally able to move back in.

Priyanka shared the news on Instagram in mid-2024 with a photo from her balcony, saying, “Being home… is feeding my soul.” The estate seems to be fully restored now and continues to be the primary residence for the couple and their daughter.