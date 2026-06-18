With a career stretching nearly three decades and an estimated net worth of around $170 million as of 2026, Matt Damon has quietly assembled a cushy property portfolio.

Far from the sprawling, trophy-laden collections of some of his peers, the Oscar-winning actor’s real estate holdings show off a deliberate, family-first approach — a mix of city penthouses, a country estate, and a slick West Coast pied-à-terre that together add up to roughly $34 million in current holdings, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

A record-breaking start in Brooklyn

The centrepiece of Damon’s portfolio is his triplex penthouse at The Standish in Brooklyn Heights, New York, which he purchased in 2018 for $16.7 million — a price that set the record for the most expensive residential sale in Brooklyn at the time, as reported by the New York Post.

Matt Damon’s Brooklyn penthouse is the crowning jewel of his real estate portfolio. (Image: Reuters)

The sprawling 6,200-square-foot residence includes six bedrooms and a massive private rooftop terrace with sweeping views of Manhattan and New York Harbor.

The building itself, a converted 1903 Beaux-Arts hotel at 171 Columbia Heights, counts fellow actors Emily Blunt and John Krasinski among its residents. Damon’s move-in made headlines in July 2020 when he shut down an entire Brooklyn street to bring in a crane to hoist furniture — including trees for his terrace — 14 storeys up, as Page Six reported.

The Westchester retreat

Beyond the city, in 2022, Damon picked up a sprawling 13-acre property in Bedford, a leafy enclave in Westchester County, for $8.5 million.

The estate centres around a 7,190-square-foot home built in 2004 with four bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, alongside a long list of amenities including a saltwater pool, tennis court, greenhouse, antique barn, treehouse, and spring-fed pond.

As per Robb Report, records show the residence previously traded for $6.25 million in 2011, and Damon reportedly acquired the property through an LLC tied to Pearl Street Films, the production company he co-founded with Ben Affleck.

The West Hollywood addition

In 2024, Damon expanded his California footprint with a new purchase that signalled a shift back towards the West Coast. He picked up a luxury condominium in West Hollywood for $8.6 million at the 8899 Beverly building on Beverly Boulevard — a fourth-floor unit that works out to $3,069 per square foot.

According to Robb Report, the sleek pied-à-terre, designed by acclaimed architecture firm Olson Kundig, spans roughly 2,900 square feet with two bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, walls of glass, and sweeping views of the Hollywood Hills.

One of the residence’s standout features is its enormous 1,600-square-foot private terrace, among the largest outdoor spaces in the building.

Damon shells out nearly $5,000 per month in HOA fees for services including a 24-hour concierge, valet, fitness centre and yoga studio, a private garage for two cars, a 12,000-square-foot deck with a 36-foot pool and spa, and a dog park. The building’s notable residents include Comcast CEO Brian Roberts, who paid close to $9 million for a unit on the floor above, as per Robb Report.

What he sold: the Pacific Palisades estate

Before adding the West Hollywood condo, Damon had already offloaded his long-time California base. For nearly a decade, Damon and his wife Luciana Bozán owned a sprawling Pacific Palisades estate that served as their primary West Coast home.

Matt Damon’s former Pacific Palisades estate that he sold. (Image: Instagram)

The actor purchased the home in 2012 for $15 million before selling it in 2021 for $18 million. Spanning more than 13,500 square feet, the seven-bedroom residence featured soaring mahogany ceilings, walls of glass, natural stone finishes, and a central atrium, along with resort-style amenities including a koi pond, waterfall pool, spa, wine-tasting room, and gym.

The buyers were former Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff and private equity executive Richard Sarnoff, as reported by Robb Report. The property, notably, was later destroyed in the January 2025 Pacific Palisades fires, according to Parade.

A portfolio built around family and function

What distinguishes Damon’s property strategy from the excess typical of A-list Hollywood is its clear sense of purpose. Each home has served a specific role in his family’s life — the Brooklyn penthouse as the primary base for himself, Luciana, and their four daughters; the Bedford estate as a country retreat within easy reach of the city; and the West Hollywood condo as a functional base for Los Angeles work commitments.

As per Robb Report’s 2024 portfolio profile, the total current value of his active holdings sits at approximately $34 million — a figure that reflects not just spending power but a notably disciplined approach to one of the more volatile asset classes available to the ultra-wealthy.