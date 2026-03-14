Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song have recently been making big moves in the Los Angeles real estate market by snapping up a new home in a posh neighbourhood for $10.3 million. This purchase happened only a few weeks after they sold their last house, which suggests they are looking for a more permanent place to raise their two sons. The move is a notable change for the couple, who have generally kept a low profile since they started dating several years ago.

The new house is in the Sherman Oaks area of the San Fernando Valley and is much larger than their old one. According to reports from TMZ and Realtor.com, the sale went through on March 6, 2026. The couple actually managed to get the property for about $2 million less than what the sellers were originally asking for.

The perfect space for a homebody dad

The new mansion is a massive upgrade in terms of scale, spanning roughly 10,200 square feet. This fits well with Culkin’s recent public comments about his life as a ‘homebody dad’ where he focuses on raising their two young sons, Dakota and Carson.

According to Parade, the house features a standout recreation level on the lower floor, described as a hidden retreat with wood-beamed ceilings. This level is packed with entertainment options, including a game room, lounge area, dedicated game nooks, and a wet bar.

The recreational features continue throughout the rest of the house and grounds. Inside, the family has access to a private gym and a high-end home theater. For a couple that has been vocal about their preference for staying home, these amenities allow them to enjoy a full range of activities in private.

Outside, the property includes a multipurpose sports court, a bocce ball court, and a saltwater pool with a spa. There is also an extensive outdoor kitchen equipped with a barbecue, bar, and a pizza oven, making the backyard ideal for hosting family gatherings.

Strategic financial moves

The purchase in Sherman Oaks follows the highly profitable sale of their former estate in Toluca Lake. As reported by Hello! Magazine, Culkin and Song sold their previous home – which they originally bought from actor Kiefer Sutherland in 2022 – for $14.25 million in mid-February.

The couple’s new home is located in the exclusive Longridge Estates section of Sherman Oaks, an area known for providing the kind of seclusion and privacy that the couple has prioritized since they first started dating in 2017.

With Song’s parents often helping with the children, the property’s gated grounds and detached spaces provide the perfect environment for their private family life. This savvy real estate move allowed them to walk away with a profit of over $6 million from their previous sale while upgrading to a larger, more feature-rich home.