Lionel Messi’s watch collection is no longer just an elite trophy case; it has pivoted toward exclusive, vibrant, and surprisingly playful choices. Known early in his career for collecting classic, understated horological pieces, the football icon has recently embraced a bolder aesthetic. His current opulent rotation reflects his breezy Miami lifestyle, high-level brand partnerships, and access to ultra-rare, off-catalog pieces the kind of leverage that only comes from years of elite status.

Before diving in, a quick note: Most of what follows is sourced from red-carpet and sideline photography, rather than official confirmation from Messi or his team. Where the record is strictly “seen wearing,” we have maintained that distinction rather than assuming outright ownership.

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1. Patek Philippe Grand Complications

The most talked-about piece connected to Messi is a Patek Philippe 5531R, a rose-gold masterpiece that chimes the time on request and displays 24 time zones simultaneously. Its dial features a hand-painted cloisonné enamel scene of a steamboat on Lake Geneva, framed by a hand-finished hobnail pattern on the case. The watch is completed by a hand-stitched alligator leather strap in a striking blue-green shade with a white gold clasp.

Watch experts have pegged this reference’s market value near $9 million. That figure is tied to the model’s extreme rarity rather than a confirmed sale of Messi’s personal example. Because collectors at this level value privacy, there is no verified total for his entire collection. Messi has also been photographed wearing Patek’s newer Cubitus in rose gold with a brown dial, marking one of that controversial model’s first major public appearances.

2. Patek Philippe Nautilus “Tiffany Blue” (Ref. 5711/1A-018)



Co-branded with Tiffany & Co., this legendary Nautilus is best known for a single example that sold at Phillips in New York for $6.5 million in December 2021, which remains the auction record for the reference. It is instantly identifiable by its vibrant Tiffany Blue dial, blacked-out white gold hour markers, and the signature horizontal ribbing of the Nautilus line. Messi has been spotted wearing this reference on multiple occasions, though it isn’t documented whether his piece is the exact one from the historic auction.

3. Rolex Daytona “Barbie”



Messi was recently spotted with an off-catalog Rolex Daytona known informally as the “Barbie.” Valued at roughly $900,000, the eighteen-karat yellow-gold watch features a bright pink dial, a matching pink oysterflex strap, and a bezel and dial ring entirely set with pink sapphires. Off-catalog Rolex pieces like this are strictly reserved for a tight circle of the brand’s top clients. Since Rolex does not publish catalog prices for these elite commissions, we had to rely on estimates from dealers tracking secondary market trends.

4. Rolex Day-Date (Ref. 228235JG)



Ahead of Argentina’s historic World Cup run, Messi frequently wore a Rolex Day-Date in Everose gold, valued around $65,700. Its striking green dial is carved from aventurine a quartz stone prized for its fine, shimmering veining, and features ten baguette-cut diamonds marking the hours. Compared to the multi-million dollar heavyweights on this list, it is a relatively accessible piece and functions as the closest thing to an “everyday” watch in his rotation.

5. Jacob & Co. Epic X Chrono “Messi” Edition



This one is uniquely his: a custom titanium and ceramic chronograph custom-made for the star, worth an estimated $181,500. It proudly displays Argentina’s iconic light blue and white colors, his signature number 10 on the dial, and his stylized logo on the case back. The massive 47mm case and lugs are set with baguette diamonds, while the dial incorporates sapphires and rubies. It stands out as one of the most deeply personal pieces in his collection, built entirely around his identity.

6. The Rolex Daytona “Le Mans” Trilogy



Rolex built a highly coveted trilogy tied to the 24 Hours of Le Mans in white gold, yellow gold, and Everose gold all sharing a modified movement designed to track 24 hours instead of the traditional 12. The white-gold version arrived in 2023 to celebrate the race’s 100th anniversary, followed by limited numbers of the yellow-gold and Everose models, which retailed for around $55,000. Messi has been linked to all three, which speaks volumes about the depth of his relationship with the Crown. The discontinued white-gold Le Mans, which originally retailed under $100,000, now commands between $220,000 and $280,000 on the secondary market.

This is likely just a glimpse into a much larger vault; collectors of Messi’s stature often keep their most prized allocations entirely away from flashing cameras. Still, these public appearances track a definitive evolution in his style moving away from the restrained, traditional choices of his early career toward the louder, more colorful aesthetic that perfectly matches his life in Miami. Whether reading the pitch or curating his wrist, Messi rarely misses a beat.