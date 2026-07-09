Hollywood power couple Justin and Hailey Bieber have made a significant addition to their growing real estate portfolio, purchasing a luxurious Manhattan apartment for $12 million. According to The Wall Street Journal, the couple’s latest investment is a striking contemporary residence in New York’s coveted West Village. Spanning nearly 2,800 square feet, the condo stands out with its dramatic curved glass-and-concrete façade, which gives the 14-storey building a distinctive, sculptural presence.

Designed in collaboration with renowned hotelier Ian Schrager and the Pritzker Prize-winning Swiss architecture firm Herzog & de Meuron, the condominium represents a sophisticated fusion of modern architecture and high-end living. The building’s bold, flowing design pays homage to the late Brazilian master Oscar Niemeyer, blending artistic elegance with contemporary luxury.

Beyond its eye-catching exterior, the residence offers a spacious and light-filled interior that perfectly suits the Biebers’ lifestyle as they continue expanding their footprint in New York City.

Inside Justin and Hailey’s NYC home

The lavish $12 million NYC condo has four bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths. Built in close collaboration with Studio 54 co-founder, it is an ode to the late Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer.

The apartment, overall, boasts the use of Scandinavian larches throughout the structure. The residence exudes luxury from the moment you step inside. Wide planks of pale wood run seamlessly across the floors, while floor-to-ceiling windows stretching more than 120 feet along the home’s sweeping curved façade flood every corner with natural light, as revealed in a report from Architectural Digest. The result is an open, airy atmosphere where the interiors feel effortlessly connected to the views outside.

The warmth of the larch wood continues into the powder room and extends to the sleek, minimalist cabinetry in the contemporary kitchen. Positioned at one end of the expansive great room, the kitchen flows naturally into the living and dining areas, creating an inviting space for the power couple. Generously proportioned walls have also been thoughtfully left open, making them ideal for showcasing an art collection.

For those who love to cook or host on a grand scale, the home features a separate chef’s kitchen tucked behind the main “social kitchen.”

Alongside premium appliances from luxury brands including Sub-Zero, Wolf, Gaggenau, and Miele, it is equipped with additional high-end features such as a dedicated wine refrigerator and a steam oven, combining professional-grade functionality with elegant design.

And with the house comes a landscaped courtyard, a 70-foot swimming pool, a yoga and Pilates studio, a steam room, a catering kitchen, and a children’s playspace – ideal for Justin and Hailey’s young son, Jack Blues.

The purchase comes after Hailey Bieber’s lifestyle brand, Rhode’s billion-dollar sale and Justin Bieber’s epic comeback at Coachella. With his latest album ‘Swag II’ in spotlight, he is also set to appear at the FIFA World Cup Final, headlining the halftime show.