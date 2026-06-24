Joe Jonas, teen TV star and now boyband superstar, has listed his New York City apartment for sale. According to a report by People magazine, it enters the real estate market with a $6.8 million price tag. It is located among the city’s high-rise buildings, and the luxurious decor is a strong reminder of its current owner and his musical interests.

Jonas currently splits his time between the UK and the United States while co-parenting his two daughters with XXX. Reports suggest that he is also involved in a new relationship with Puerto Rican model Tatiana Gabriela.

The listing also comes ahead of a busy summer that will see the Jonas brothers touring across multiple continents.

“It’s going to be a mixture of taking some personal time being dad, doing that stuff, which I love,” he told People in May 2026.

From spending a few nights in Europe to flying back to the US, his New York City abode is finally up for grabs.

Inside Joe’s $6.8 mn Brooklyn condo

Located in the historic Dumbo area, Jonas bought the property two years ago, as per Robb Report. The purchase came after he sealed the deal on his long-time Manhattan apartment in Nolita for nearly $5.3 million, months before his divorce from ex-wife Sophie Turner.

The singer-songwriter acquired the property, located on the 26th floor of a 33-storey building, for $6.3 million. Now up by just $250,000, the deal is held by Carl Gambino of the Gambino Group at Compass.

Inside the Olympia Dumbo building, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom house is nothing short of a luxury escape. Overlooking the iconic New York skyline, the floor-to-ceiling windows do justice to the historic location. Built across roughly 2600 square feet, the house flaunts blonde hardwood floors.

Stepping inside, one of the many things that catches your eye is a view of the Manhattan Bridge. Made with contemporary precision and a maximalist cottage-core vibe, a sliding door reveals an eat-in kitchen. The overall decor is dominated by stones, including marble, which is seen on the cabinets, kitchen island, and the world-class fittings inside the apartment.

In fact, the house has its own speakeasy-inspired wet bar – perfect for hosting Jonas’ high-profile guests. The speakeasy acts as a vinyl listening room, enhanced by the walnut edging and luxurious marble countertops. The millionaire’s house also features a walk-in closet, a terrazzo-clad bath, and a freestanding soaking tub.

Apart from the $6.8 million that it comes with, the building offers an array of amenities at $3590 a month. Owning an apartment in the Olympia Dumbo also gives the resident access to a 24-hour doorman and concierge, a private garden lounge, and a club level featuring a two-lane bowling alley, fitness centre, and spin studio. They also enjoy indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a tennis court, and private on-site parking. For the kids, there is a themed playroom and a playground.