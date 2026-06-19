You have seen him as Dr Homi Babha on ‘Rocket Boys’. You have seen him as Xerxes Desai on ‘A Titan Story’, and apart from doing exceptional roles on screen, Jim Sarbh truly is a secret superstar. With a love for the unconventional, Sarbh was always attracted to the art of performing.

A symbol of nostalgia for many, and an ‘OTT star’ for others, here’s a walkthrough of Sarbh’s home, as he recalls the tales down his memory lane. In an episode of Asian Paints’ Where The Heart Is in 2022, Sarbh revealed that while he moved houses a lot when he was young, the home was always made with the people he was with.

An aerial view of Jim Sarbh’s beach house. (Image: Screengrab/YouTube)

Located near a mudland, settled in the nook of a coastal paradise, Jim Sarbh‘s home is a literal oasis on a sandy beach. A significant part of his childhood memories, he tried to preserve the nostalgia by retaining the house’s structure and not giving in to minimalism, as he openly expresses his distaste for it.

“I’ve always felt like both – as someone who belongs and an alien in almost every place I’ve lived,” he shared, recalling how his father, a former master mariner, had the family moving.

‘Home was the ship’

Recalling these memories, Sarbh shared that it was the people who made the home. “Home was the ship; it wasn’t the places that we went to,” he added.

The entrance which leads to the colonial-style reception. (Image: Screengrab/YouTube)

The home was never initially theirs, but it was in spirit – especially during festivities. What once belonged to the Artyas became theirs after the family moved to Dubai. At 8, Sarbh, who had moved back from Australia, ran across the several rooms in the house.

Opening to a Spanish-style colonial reception, the house is rather open. With plenty of wide spaces, the airy property has a private pool, several green patches around the house, and is just minutes away from the ocean. Translating Jim Sarbh’s love for the water, the home is more than just a walled abode; it carries his memories of childhood and is complete with intricate architecture.

Dominated by arches and curves, the villa has a natural flow to the decor. Opening right to the living room, where Sarbh spends the majority of his time when he’s not rocking the global charts on OTT platforms. Mimi, the house cat, made a regular appearance in Sarbh’s house tour, a furry companion whom he adored.

The Open and Closed – A closer look at Sarbh’s house

The dining room featured an oblong eight-seater dining table with floor-to-ceiling windows. Overlooking the lush greenery, it was connected to the balcony and an alcove. The living room, on the other hand, had a rather dramatic entrance. A full-size wooden arch that separates the area from the entrance opens up to reveal a comfortable sitting space.

The dining room and alcove. (Image: Screengrab/YouTube)

With little-to-no technology, Sarbh’s home decor is dominated by florals. The upholstery in the living room complemented the non-minimalist stained windows and metal grills. The pattern flowed through the rounded staircase, bedroom rails, and windows across the house.

Going up, one of the rooms in the house had a canopy bed and arched windows, following the theme of the colonial-style architecture. For the love of florals, Sarbh matched the textile in the house for a uniform look. Wooden accents dominated the space, while the private pool was truly awe-worthy. Tiled with a pattern that adds a hint of fun to the experience, the pool was shaped like a crescent. Located at the edge of the house, it is its own version of a Spanish infinity pool.

The private pool overlooking the ocean from Jim Sarbh’s house. (Image: Screengrab/YouTube)

Jim Sarbh commented that he loved the concept of unity and not separating the inside and outside. The biggest balcony in the house had over eight seats, focusing on how the people truly made Jim Sarbh’s house into a home. The comfortable outdoor furniture also had a swing and deck that made the area ideal for the residents to enjoy the ocean breeze.

The colonial-style villa, as per Sarbh, was far away from the ‘pursuit of minimalism.’ He said, “Nowadays, everyone wants to be super minimal with things,” and added, “We’ve lost the eye for design,” praising the intricate carvings, weaving, and overall artistry that give character and texture to the space.